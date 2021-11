Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) has been working with the Food Rescue Hero team in Pittsburgh to develop a brand new app that would allow for multi-county food rescue programs. The previous Prince William Food Rescue app had been used for the past two years to address the disconnect between the 40% of food that is wasted and the one in five who are hungry. During this time, hundreds of volunteers used the app to rescue over 2.5 million pounds of food and redirect another 15 million pounds of food to over 70 food distribution partners throughout Greater Prince William County.

