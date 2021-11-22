ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Thread: Knicks at Bulls- 11/21/21

By Posting, Toasting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast time the Knicks faced the Chicago Bulls, they won what appeared to be a matchup of Eastern Conference heavyweights....

ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
ClutchPoints

Pacers vs. Knicks prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/15/21

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will play in an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday evening. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pacers-Knicks prediction and pick. The Knicks and Pacers will meet on Monday with each team jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kemba Walker News

In a move that has shocked NBA fans, All-Stat guard Kemba Walker is out of the New York Knicks’ rotation for the time being. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made the move on Monday after keeping him inactive against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. While the move may have been a surprise, the writing has seemingly been on the wall.
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Bulls - 11/15/21

Following a Sunday afternoon 114-106 victory over San Antonio, the Lakers (8-6) will face off against the Chicago Bulls (9-4). The Bulls are coming off a 100-90 win over the Clippers last night. Both teams are in the second of back-to-back games. Coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. PT followed by tipoff at 7:30 p.m. PT and you can catch all the action on Spectrum SportsNet.
#21 Auburn at South Florida Game Preview and Open Thread

I’m sure a lot of people were wondering when the Auburn Basketball schedule was released why in the world is Auburn playing a road game at South Florida? Well, this is actually a home and home series with the Bulls coming to Auburn next year and well.... It’s also a...
Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets 11/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.
Game Preview: Knicks vs. Chicago- 11/21/21

The Knicks needed an iconic “Alec Burks game “ just to beat the worst team in the NBA. And yea, Eric Fournier is finding his rhythm, finally, but the Knicks are still misfiring as a starting unit. As predicted, Tom Thibodeau hasn’t jumped the gun, keeping his lineup and rotations the same throughout this struggle. And it will take probably another month until the Knicks work out the kinks for real, assuming Kemba Walker and eventually mesh with Julius Randle at times playing off-ball. Not to mention the starting five collectively finding their three-point stroke again. Thibodeau is not one to crack under pressure. Instead, he makes the same in-game adjustment mistake ad nauseam. Consistency does count for something, I guess.
Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Bulls Game

Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks are in Chicago to play the Bulls on Sunday night, and will be without one of their key players. Mitchell Robinson...
Tom Thibodeau explains why he pulled the plug on Knicks-Kemba Walker experiment

Former four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has been dropped from the New York Knicks‘ rotation. In a stunning development, New York coach Tom Thibodeau pulled the plug on the Walker experiment two nights after the Knicks put together one of their best defensive efforts this season in Atlanta without their erstwhile starting point guard. Walker rested on the second night of a back-to-back schedule, the second time it happened this season.
Knicks making Alec Burks full-time point guard, what will he bring to starting five?

The New York Knicks announced a massive change on Monday regarding the starting point guard position, formally held by Kemba Walker, their free-agent acquisition. Walker has struggled considerably in recent days, recording double-digit points just once in his last five games. In fact, the month of November has treated him poorly, shooting 39% from the field and a measly 29.6% from three-point range.
The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
