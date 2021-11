In searching for the diagnosis for the sickly Knicks, there are plenty of symptoms to be found on the offensive end. They have averaged just 97.8 points per game in their past five contests, which would have entered play Friday as the worst in the NBA as a season total. Their foul shots are down, notching 14 per game through this streak after getting to the line 23 times per contest in their first 11 games. They are shooting worse, there are questions concerning every starter — even RJ Barrett quietly has taken a step back — and a feel-good Knicks season could feel bad in a hurry, especially in a deep East.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO