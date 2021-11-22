ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

grantchester on masterpiece

nhpbs.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a successful music producer is murdered, Geordie finds himself implicated in the investigation and is forced to consider whether his army buddy...

nhpbs.org

Comments / 1

Related
nhpbs.org

frankie drake mysteries

Etta Rose and Boyzey are old school friends of Trudy. Etta is running for Alderman and her campaign office receives a bombing so Boyzey offers to help the campaign. Then Boyzey is in trouble and the team work together to help him. Episode Duration: 43 minutes and 42 seconds. Episode...
TV & VIDEOS
nhpbs.org

secrets of the dead

Father Marius Zerafa, director of museums in Malta, risks his life to recover a Caravaggio masterpiece stolen from a cathedral in 1984. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Fri, Nov 26 3:00 A.M. Fri, Nov 26 9:00 A.M. Sun, Nov 28 3:00 A.M. Wed, Dec 1 5:00 A.M.
WORLD
nhpbs.org

great performances

Enjoy this contemporary reboot of the 1870 classical ballet favorite Featuring a blend of live action ballet with CGI, the film features ballet stars Michaela DePrince and Daniel Camargo. Episode Duration: 1 hour 26 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 4613. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About...
ENTERTAINMENT
nhpbs.org

DW The Day

The Day provides viewers with the background and analysis they need to understand the top stories of the last 24 hours. Join our Chief News Anchor Brent Goff as he puts the day's events into context and discusses them with experts and correspondents in the field. Tue, Nov 30 11:00...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
nhpbs.org

sesame street

SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? More season 7 hopes

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? If you’re coming into this article wondering about that, we are happy to help you!. So where should we begin? The best thing to do here is to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight and you’ll be stuck waiting for a good while longer to see what’s coming up next.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Sanditon Season 2 is not coming to PBS Masterpiece in December 2021

There have been a few TV shows we were hoping would get us through Droughtlander. Sanditon Season 2 was one of them, but that’s not happening yet. We’ve double-checked the list of arrivals on PBS Masterpiece throughout December, but we’re sad to say there isn’t a Christmas miracle. Sanditon Season 2 is definitely not on the list.
TV SERIES
edmidentity.com

‘Before Dawn’ is Nymfo’s Latest Masterpiece

Legendary Dutch drum and bass artist Nymfo dazzles with Before Dawn, a five-track EP that’s landed on Liquicity Records. For the past 15 years, Dutch producer and DJ Nymfo has been a true ambassador of drum and bass. He’s released on some of the genre’s most iconic labels such as Hospital and RAM, while also playing shows around the world to throngs of adoring fans. Most of all, he takes great pleasure in sharing the music with new listeners as well to further grow the community along the way.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thisis50.com

“Unbelievable” is an unbelievable masterpiece from Nir Rozin

Nir Rozin, a relatively new singer to the music world, has built a reputation for himself in a short period of time with the publication of his new song “Unbelievable.” The song went on to become a massive success, with listeners praising how delightful it is to listen to. In just a few weeks after its debut, it has amassed quite a following.
MUSIC
pbs.org

Don Hertzfeldt Animates Stick Figures Into Existential Masterpieces

Two-time Oscar-nominated animator, writer and filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt is considered one of the most influential figures in animation. In his first-ever formal podcast interview, he breaks down the long journey that went into making his 2012 feature film, “It’s Such a Beautiful Day.” The existential story at the heart of the film often mirrors many of the challenges Hertzfeldt faces as a fiercely independent animator with a do-it-yourself approach. His process is arduous, to say the least. The legacy of “It’s Such a Beautiful Day” and Hertzfeldt’s iconoclastic filmmaking technique continue to influence a whole new generation of animators to this day.
VISUAL ART
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Marin Independent Journal

Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: What Was Dawn Wells’ Favorite Episode?

From 1964 to 1967, the late Dawn Wells and company hilariously tried to cope with being stranded on Gilligan’s Island. It was a relatively short-lived show. Still, three straight seasons of nothing but soundstage tropical backdrops had to have gotten a little routine for the cast. It’s no wonder, then, that Mary Ann Summers actor Dawn Wells’ favorite episodes were those that provided some variety.
TV SERIES
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
wfxb.com

Reba is Starring in a Lifetime Christmas Movie

Reba is getting into the holiday spirit with a brand new Christmas movie on Lifetime! The country singer stars along side John Schneider, most known for playing Bo Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” in the new film “Christmas in Tune.” McEntire’s character Georgia and Schneider’s Joe play an estranged couple and singing duo who reunite to play for a Christmas charity concert. If you know anything about lifetime movies…you can probably guess the rest of the plot line. “Christmas in Tune” debuts this Friday at 7 p.m.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Holly Forbes Explains Why She Is Bald

The Voice contestant Holly Forbes quickly became a fan favorite. From the moment she sang during her blind audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair around. She knew she wanted the aspiring singer on Team Kelly. However, she was up against some tough competition. Kelly wasn’t the only one who wanted...
MUSIC
New York Post

‘SNL’ cast member Peter Aykroyd, brother of Dan, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated former cast member and writer on “Saturday Night Live,” has died. He was 66. His passing was confirmed on Saturday’s Simu Liu-hosted episode of the seminal sketch comedy series, as well as via a post on NBC’s official “SNL” Twitter account. His official cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Law & Order Revival Adds Hannibal Star, Fan-Favorite Detective Returns

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dick Wolf's iconic TV series Law & Order, the show that launched a 100 imitators and spin-offs, would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Since then we've learned only some of who will be filling out the cast and now a new report gives us at least one new name that will be back, plus another that is getting added to the mix. According to Deadline, actor Anthony Anderson is the first cast member from the original series to return, reprising his role of Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18 – 20. Alongside Anderson is another new name for the call sheet, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy who will be playing an Assistant District Attorney.
TV SERIES
younghollywood.com

Long Live Lacey Chabert, The Queen of Christmas!

( © Lucianna Faraone Coccia/WireImage/Getty Images) Wherever you land on the “How early is too early?” debate when it comes to Christmas, I think we can all agree that "any point after Thanksgiving" is acceptable, right? So, let’s set the mood with the Queen of Christmas herself:. Although, perhaps a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy