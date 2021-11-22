grantchester on masterpiece

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dick Wolf's iconic TV series Law & Order, the show that launched a 100 imitators and spin-offs, would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Since then we've learned only some of who will be filling out the cast and now a new report gives us at least one new name that will be back, plus another that is getting added to the mix. According to Deadline, actor Anthony Anderson is the first cast member from the original series to return, reprising his role of Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18 – 20. Alongside Anderson is another new name for the call sheet, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy who will be playing an Assistant District Attorney.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO