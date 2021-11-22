The most liveable suburbs in Sydney have been revealed

David Dalaithngu, the Indigenous Australian actor who mesmerised audiences in his breakout movie Walkabout and was hailed as one of the country's greatest artists, has died at the age of 68, four years after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Dalaithngu, who was from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people and was raised in Arnhem Land in Australia's Northern Territory, won international accolades for his piercing performances. After his first film "Walkabout" (1971), his career spanned five decades and took in works from "Storm Boy" (1976) to "Rabbit-Proof Fence" (2002), "The Tracker" (2002), and "Charlieâs Country" (2013), for which he won Cannes' "Un Certain Regard" award for best actor. He was probably most widely known for his role in "Crocodile Dundee" (1986), shortly after which he received the Order of Australia and was named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

