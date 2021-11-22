ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Mark Rylance And Dylan O’Brien In First Trailer For THE OUTFIT

By Michelle Hannett
wearemoviegeeks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the first trailer for the drama THE OUTFIT starring Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O’Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon...

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

The Outfit Movie Trailer, Poster and Photos

Focus Features has revealed the trailer, poster and photos for The Outfit movie, opening in theaters on February 25, 2022. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath. The Outfit marks the feature directorial debut of Academy Award winner Graham Moore (The Imitation...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

THE OUTFIT Official Trailer

Focus Features will release THE OUTFIT in theaters on February 25, 2022. Producers: Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson. Cast: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O’Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale. Story: From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Simon Russell Beale
ramascreen.com

Watch This Trailer For OZARK Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has released this trailer for OZARK SEASON 4 PART 1. OZARK Season 4, Part 1 premieres January 21, 2022 only on Netflix. Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: How to watch, background, plot, trailer

The highly anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is now out, and here’s how you can watch the sequel to the original series. It’s a direct sequel to “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Ghostbusters II” (1989). While movie theaters were shut down for the bulk of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have largely...
MOVIES
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for a new Courtney Barnett documentary

On the heels of the release of her new album Things Take Time, Take Time last week, there’s more good news for Courtney Barnett fans!. There’s a new documentary on Barnett called Anonymous Club and we can now share the trailer. Filmed over the last three years on 16 mm...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outfit#Academy Award#Focus Features#The Imitation Game
manofmany.com

Watch the Awe-Inspiring First Trailer for the ‘Halo’ Live-Action Series

It’s been 20 years in the making, but the time has finally come for Master Chief to hit the small screen in a big way. At Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event on Monday, streaming service Paramount+ unveiled a first look at the long-awaited live-action Halo TV series. Loaded with nostalgic references, a typically over-the-top cinematic score and even the Mjolnir armour, the new Halo show is firing on all fronts.
VIDEO GAMES
Broadway.com

Watch Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More in the First Trailer for HBO's The Gilded Age

Christine Baranski on HBO's "The Gilded Age" It's a great day for theater fans when two of the "Ladies Who Lunch" are in the same trailer for a fancy, schmancy new HBO series! As previously announced, HBO's forthcoming series The Gilded Age is jam-packed with Broadway talent, and the first trailer is finally here. The show stars stage and screen greats Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon and comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The nine-part series centers on the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook (Baranski and Nixon, respectively) in 1880s New York City and is thrust into high society. Both Audra McDonald and Denée Benton also appear in the trailer for the series, which is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2022. Enjoy the first look at The Gilded Age below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wearemoviegeeks.com

He Loves Movies! Keanu Reeves Talks MATRIX RESURRECTIONS and Discusses Career In New Esquire Interview Video

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS opens in Theaters and HBO Max on December 22. Recently the actor was interviewed by Esquire magazine for the Winter 2021 issue. https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a38241136/keanu-reeves-interview-2021/. The star of CONSTANTINE, JOHN WICK, THE LAKE HOUSE and SPEED, among a multitude of others, loves movies. “When he’s home for a stretch...
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

First Trailer For ‘This Is Us’ Final Season –

Watch the trailer for the emotional final chapter of ‘This Is Us’, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9/8c on NBC. Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of “Crazy, Stupid, Love” comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.
TV SERIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

The Coming of Age Comedy-Drama OUR LADIES Currently Available on Blu-ray and DVD

The Coming of Age Comedy-Drama OUR LADIES is currently Available on Blu-ray and DVD. Here’s the Trailer:. In 1990s Scotland, a group of Catholic school girls get an opportunity to go into Edinburgh for a choir competition, but they’re more interested in drinking, partying and hooking up than winning the competition.
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

The 31st annual Gotham Awards is a key stop in the awards season marathon, especially for lower-budget indies looking for some traction for the Oscars race. However, not every likely Oscar contender found itself up for Gothams, including “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “The Harder They Fall,” as they exceeded the $35 million budget limit for nominees. For the first time, international documentaries were eligible in the best documentary feature category. Additionally, the new award breakthrough nonfiction series is among category updates for the year, as well as outstanding lead performance, outstanding supporting performance and outstanding performance...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy