Last week voters went to the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election. While turnout was low, with less than one-third of the city’s eligible voters getting to the polls. Based on the results of the election, and those making the run-off, the City government will look quite different. What does this mean for New Orleans? It is only time that will tell, but it is important that citizens become more engaged, because whether one casts a ballot or not, the policies enacted effects them directly, and their quality of life.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO