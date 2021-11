As a new COVID-19 variant hits pockets of the globe, Federal Reserve President Rapheal Bostic, gave his assessment on how it may impact the economy. In an interview with FOX, the Atlanta Fed President said, "With each successive variant that's been introduced, the economy has slowed down, but the amount of slowdown has been less." He adds if the Omicron variant follows a similar trajectory as the Delta variant, we will see slowing, but not as great as during the Delta variant surge.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO