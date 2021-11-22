The failure of ‘Bergernomics’

The topic of abortion is a very sensitive one, and I will do my best to treat it as such. But don’t confuse this with me shying away from saying what I believe is morally right and wrong. Before I educated myself on abortion, I believed that it was wrong to have an abortion, regardless of necessity. My opinion has changed and I became tolerant of abortion, but only when it is necessary.

