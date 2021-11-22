COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Morningside, Northwestern earn second-round home games

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...

CAMPBELL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO