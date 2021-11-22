COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Morningside, Northwestern earn second-round home games

COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday. Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker rushed the ball 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans in the win. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday, college...
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
As Bryce Young continues to bolster his resume for the 2021 Heisman Trophy award, much attention has already turned to whether he may soon follow in Mac Jones’ footsteps to be the next Alabama quarterback selected in the first round of an NFL Draft. Young has led Alabama to a...
Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
Mel Tucker is reportedly close to signing a contract extension to stay at Michigan State, which is great news for Spartans fans and bad news for LSU football fans. One of the top coaching candidates for LSU is off the table. Michigan State is reportedly close to agreeing to terms...
Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
Bo Nix had some free time on his hands Saturday. For the first time in his college career, Nix wasn’t the starting quarterback for Auburn. Instead, the junior spent the day on his parents’ couch watching college football. He tuned into Auburn’s 21-17 loss to South Carolina, but he also...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
Mike Bobo was fired Monday as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, multiple sources close to the football program told Auburn Undercover. Bobo, who joined first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff last January, moved to Auburn from South Carolina. He was the former head coach at Colorado State and the long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia.
CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools.
But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos.
“We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.”
Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
