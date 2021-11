They say it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season. The Whitman-Hanson Regional High girls’ soccer team proved why. Down 1-0 late in the Div. 2 state final to Silver Lake, a team the Panthers hadn’t scored against in their previous two meetings, they finally broke through — erupting for three goals in the final 11 minutes to capture their first-ever state title.

HANSON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO