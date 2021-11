Cold weather and snow have arrived, so we can pretty much say it's the winter season, and that means winter parking rules in our various municipalities are going into effect. At the beginning of each alternate parking rule season in the municipality that I live in, I get excited. Why? Well, I live next to apartment buildings, and there are always tenants who have moved into the neighborhood over the past spring, summer, and fall who don't necessarily know there is an alternate parking rule or even when it goes into effect.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO