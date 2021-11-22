ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at...

5 killed, more than 40 injured after SUV speeds through Waukesha holiday parade

An SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40 people. The incident occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said adults and children were hit in the horrifying scene.
WAUKESHA, WI
Family’s Car Riddled With Bullets As They Drive Away From Tracy’s West Valley Mall

TRACY (CBS13) — Bullets flew and hit a family’s car as they were leaving the West Valley Mall in Tracy. All five people inside escaped unharmed. The driver is an expectant mother. Now, the family is seeking the public’s help tracking down the suspects. Makayla Johnson showed the shattered glass and riddled frame of her car after it was hit at least four times by bullets. “So when the drivers came up, they started shooting from the back, they hit this window twice,” Johnson said while showing the damage. “It was really shocking. It was just nerve-racking. Like it was something that I wouldn’t...
TRACY, CA
Urgent search for schoolboy missing overnight in freezing temperatures

An urgent search has been launched for a 12-year-old boy who is missing in Handsworth. Moziah was last seen on Sunday evening at his home in Birmingham and was missing overnight as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures. He is described as around 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair. Police said he was last seen in a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers on. Moziah’s disappearance comes as temperatures dropped to as low as -3C overnight, with snow falling in Birmingham on Sunday evening. A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice...
Man killed mother of three just days after inviting her to live with him after a chance meeting at McDonald’s parking lot

According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
4-car rollover crash sends 4 to hospital on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people, including a 1-year-old child, were taken to hospitals Saturday evening after a four-vehicle rollover crash on Cleveland’s East Side. The crash occurred after 6 p.m. near the intersection of East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road. Two vehicles collided in the intersection after one T-boned...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago bus driver stabbed while confronting pickpocket suspect, man in custody

CHICAGO - A CTA bus driver was stabbed Friday night when he confronted a man he saw pickpocket a woman on an eastbound North Avenue bus, police said. About 9:20 p.m., the 37-year-old driver saw a man on the bus pickpocket a woman, and when he approached the man the two began arguing and a physical confrontation ensued, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
