Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

This is the moment a missing pensioner who feared for his life after getting trapped in dense shrubland was found by police using a thermal imaging camera. A huge search operation was launched after Lynton Bradley, 76, strayed off the path he was walking on in Coleshill, in Warwickshire, earlier this month. The pensioner got stuck in a ditch and was unable to bend to free himself from the sharp brambles he got his foot stuck in. The 76-year-old then called his son Steve, from Peterborough, to tell him that he was trapped in the shrubland. Mr Bradley was missing...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO