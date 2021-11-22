Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

An SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40 people. The incident occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said adults and children were hit in the horrifying scene.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police chief: "Person of interest" is in custody after SUV speeds through Wisconsin parade, striking more than 20 people. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Wisconsin. United States. North America. Watch...
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below.
A man was fatally shot while bear hunting on Saturday, according to a report by Erie News Now citing the Pennsylvania Game Commission.The shooting, which was initially called into authorities as a cardiac arrest, happened on Pennsylvania State Game Lands 197 property in Columbus Township, Warren Co…
A purported Russian cannibal and two other men were arrested after police discovered a decapitated body at the scene of a car crash. The body fell out of the trunk of a Mitsubishi when it crashed into a highway fence on the side of a highway in the Leningrad region last week, according to a rough translation of a report by state news agency Tass.
BRIDGE CTIY, La. (TCD) -- Three juveniles reportedly escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Sunday and remain on the run. According to the Louisiana State Police, the three escaped the facility located on River Road in Bridge City between 2 and 3 a.m. WVUE-TV reports 16-year-old Damarion Simmons, 14-year-old Devantae Payne, and 18-year-old Errol Gillett were all still at large 12 hours later.
The victims of a fatal head-on collision on I-80 have been identified as a Sacramento County family on their way to a Thanksgiving vacation, leaving their youngest son the family’s only surviving member.
An urgent search has been launched for a 12-year-old boy who is missing in Handsworth. Moziah was last seen on Sunday evening at his home in Birmingham and was missing overnight as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures. He is described as around 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair. Police said he was last seen in a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers on. Moziah’s disappearance comes as temperatures dropped to as low as -3C overnight, with snow falling in Birmingham on Sunday evening. A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice...
Two women ejected from a single-car crash into a utility pole on Long Island were pronounced dead Sunday morning. Police in Nassau County said the two victims, 39 and 71, were passengers in a Toyota Corolla that overturned into the pole around 7 a.m. in North New Hyde Park. A...
ATHENS, Texas — A 23-year-old Athens native has died after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 27, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported. Troopers were called to the crash on SH 19 outside Athens around 5:30 a.m. The initial investigation shows that a 2021 Kia Forte was traveling...
According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Although neither the Dallas Police Department nor the Dallas County medical examiner’s office have confirmed details about the car accident or Aaron Tschritter’s disappearance, his sister and wife say he passed away in a November 25 car accident on Good Latimer. Tschritter, who is from Canada, had...
This is the moment a missing pensioner who feared for his life after getting trapped in dense shrubland was found by police using a thermal imaging camera. A huge search operation was launched after Lynton Bradley, 76, strayed off the path he was walking on in Coleshill, in Warwickshire, earlier this month. The pensioner got stuck in a ditch and was unable to bend to free himself from the sharp brambles he got his foot stuck in. The 76-year-old then called his son Steve, from Peterborough, to tell him that he was trapped in the shrubland. Mr Bradley was missing...
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, shortly before 6 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 143 near Wall Williams Road. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Ronald Williams Jr. The investigation revealed a 2019 GMC Yukon, driven by 33-year-old Audrey Ewing, […]
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a serious accident in Bordentown, Burlington County. It happened at Route 30 North at Taconic Road.
An SUV collided with a tractor-trailer and is partially under the trailer.
(Credit: CBS3)
Route 130 North is closed in this area.
There’s no word yet on any injuries.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people died in a single car crash in the 1000 block of S. Good Latimer Expressway early Thursday morning, Nov. 25. Police said around 2:15 a.m., two men were traveling in a gray 2015 BMW M4 when the driver lost control and the car collided with a building and electric pole at 1600 S. Good Latimer Expressway.
Comments / 0