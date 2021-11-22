UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec. 10-12

Former Cambodian prime minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh died in France on Sunday, the country's information minister announced on Facebook.
The prince was elected prime minister in 1993 after years of civil war only to be ousted in a bloody coup in 1997 led by forces loyal to current strongman ruler Hun Sen.
Ranariddh, who was 77, died on Sunday morning following an illness, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith wrote on Facebook, citing a palace official.
In a condolence letter sent to Ranariddh's wife, Hun Sen said his death meant "the loss of an outstanding royal dignitary who loved the nation, religion and king".
