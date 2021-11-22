Activision CEO Kotick would consider leaving if he can’t quickly fix problems – WSJ

Update: 11/22/21 7:20 a.m. Central: As per the Wall Street Journal via GamesIndustry.biz, Bobby Kotick held a meeting with top executives to discuss the state of Activision Blizzard in the face of recent controversy and allegations. The CEO told his colleagues he’d consider resigning if the countermeasures in place to combat the developers’ criminally-toxic workplace culture didn’t fix issues “with speed.” This news comes days after company shareholders called on Kotick to resign. Consequently, some of the executives that Kotick conferenced with last week emphasized that a number of staff members want him gone. A “workplace excellence committee” is being implemented, but whether or not the Activision Blizzard work conditions will change for the better, or if Kotick will be true to his word about stepping down, remains to be seen.

