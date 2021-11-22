Interview: James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Stunt Driver Mark Higgins

"No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, is coming to Blu-ray and 4K just in time for Christmas. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, "No Time to Die" goes where no other Bond film has gone before by giving audiences a definitive conclusion to Craig's entire run as Bond, wrapping up stories first presented back in "Casino Royale." The film was delayed for theatrical release multiple times due to COVID-19, before finally arriving in October. It recently made its digital debut, and now, the Blu-ray/4K release is set for December. Learn more about the impending release, including the special features included, below. Sadly, one of those special features is not a cut that includes more Ana de Armas, even though that's really what we all want.

