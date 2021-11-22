Shares of China Evergrande’s EV unit to open higher after $347 million share placement

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has sold its entire remaining stake in the film and TV streaming company HengTen Networks Group for $273 million, part of efforts to avoid defaulting on its massive debts.
The world’s most indebted developer, some $300 billion in the red, is struggling to meet interest payments on its loans, and has been selling off shares to raise funds.
At the beginning of the year, Evergrande owned a majority stake in Netflix-like HengTen. In July, it sold a 7% stake to Chinese tech giant Tencent for around $266 million. Last week, it sold a further 5.7% stake for...
