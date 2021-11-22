ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Harbaugh said "no way" Lamar Jackson (sick) could play Sunday against Bears

By Morgan Adsit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was "no way" the Ravens would have their MVP quarterback on Sunday according to head coach John Harbaugh after Lamar Jackson's illness came back over the weekend. Jackson was sick Tuesday through Thursday Harbaugh said, but returned to practice Friday before being downgraded over the weekend as the Ravens headed...

cbslocal.com

Ravens Beat The Chicago Bears Despite Not Having Lamar Jackson

CHICAGO (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens win an out-of-conference matchup with the Chicago Bears 16-13 with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm. Huntley led the Ravens on a game-winning drive capped off with a short touchdown run by Devonta Freeman. Lamar Jackson was an early scratch after battling an illness all week.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns

The Ravens survived another ragged offensive performance thanks to a heroic effort from their defense in a 16-10 win over the Browns. Here are five things we learned Sunday night. An undermanned Ravens defense delivered its most heroic performance of the season. The Browns brought the league’s No. 1 rushing attack to Baltimore, bolstered by the return of third-down wiz Kareem Hunt. The Ravens ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Wolfe Likely Out For The Year, Boyle And Young Could Play Against Bears, Harbaugh Says

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Defensive end Derek Wolfe is likely out for the season with a back injury, weeks after he was designated to return to practice, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. Harbaugh did not provide the full details of Wolfe’s condition but said he thought the lineman, who has yet to play in a game this season, would not return this year. “He’s not in a place where he’s going to be able to play,” he said. The Ravens inked the lineman to a three-year contract extension during the offseason after he appeared 14 games in 2020, registering 51 tackles and one...
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Lamar Jackson OUT Vs Bears!

The Chicago Bears have caught a huge breakup for their Sunday matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have declared star quarterback Lamar Jackson OUT versus the Bears. Jackson has been dealing with a non-COVID related illness all week which he's been battling. Reports are that Jackson just hasn't been...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Justin Fields Prepares To Go Up Against Lamar Jackson As Bears Take On Ravens Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields is getting ready for another marquee quarterback matchup Sunday – this time against the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, one of the best athletes to ever play the position. Fields has been studying Jackson’s game since before he was even in the...
NFL
New York Post

Lamar Jackson inactive for Ravens’ game against Bears due to illness

Lamar Jackson is inactive for the Ravens’ game against the Bears in Chicago on Sunday because of a non-COVID illness. A source told USA Today’s Josina Anderson that Jackson, the 24-year-old former MVP, is “not doing well enough to play.”. ESPN reported Saturday that a cold that swept through the...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Bears Week 11 Pregame Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Not Play

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for the Week 11 game against the Chicgo Bears because of a non-COVID illness. Jackson was intinally a game-time decision but he is too ill to play. Jackson missed two practices this week because of the illness but deemed himself healthy to play on Friday.
NFL
FanSided

Lamar Jackson uncertain to play vs. Bears with illness

The Baltimore Ravens are already ruled out wide receiver Marquise Brown for Week 11, but they could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens revealed the bad news on Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Marquise Brown was ruled out for their game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to a thigh injury. As if things could not get any worse for Ravens, fans, there is this update on quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice, on track to play vs. Bears

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday, putting him on track to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears after a midweek illness. Jackson, who said Friday that he was “good now,” was sent home from the Ravens’ facility Wednesday morning with an illness unrelated to the coronavirus and missed the team’s first two practices this week.
