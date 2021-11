Beckles & Recher welcome Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Lightning analyst Bobby "The Chief" Taylor on Tuesday for his weekly chat on the Lightning, as they prepare to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. As the boys talked with Bobby, news broke that the Lightning will be without Brayden Point for four to six weeks, and Bobby tells us what the team needs to do to make up for that loss. Also a great follow-up discussion about Jay's Halftime Heat subject, Andrei Vasilevskiy. All that and MORE!

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO