ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pregnant woman murdered as she returned from her baby shower; gunman sought

By 6abc Digital Staff, Katie Katro
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dm4rK_0d3Xf1ys00

A $50,000 reward is being offered after a pregnant woman was gunned down Saturday in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section, according to police.

Authorities say the 32-year-old woman was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street.

Sources identified the woman as Jessica Covington.

Police say the victim was shot in the head and stomach outside of her home while she was unloading gifts from her own baby shower.

Covington and her unborn child were both pronounced dead a short time later at Einstein Medical Center.

Roughly 11 shell casings were found at the scene. Investigators believe Covington may have been targeted.

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman Saturday night in the city's Lawncrest section.

"Last night's murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby is absolutely heartbreaking," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Sunday night. "While this attack appears to have been targeted, we will not rest until this obviously dangerous individual is in custody."

RELATED: Philadelphia police commissioner addresses weekend violence as city nears 500 homicides

"This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victim's loved ones during this painful time," added Mayor Jim Kenney.

The shooting has frightened many in the neighborhood.

"I'm paranoid because you don't know what's going to happen next. The violence has just been getting worse and worse and it just seems like nothing is being done and I just want it to stop," said Denise Wilson who lives near the shooting scene.

"She was a nice person up and down the street. It's just sad," said neighbor Tom Mcdonald who knew the victim.

2021 will go down as one of the deadliest years in Philadelphia's history. To date, more than 496 homicides have been recorded.

"This unconscionable loss of life is almost too much to bear. On its own, 500 lives cut short is a staggering number. But whatever the final total, what this number can never truly show are the thousands of other lives impacted by sudden and tragic loss," said Outlaw of the violence.

Police are still searching for the gunman who killed Covington. Authorities say there were no weapons recovered from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Chicago mother shot dead in same spot as her son 2 days earlier

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Chicago police on Thursday were investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman who was slain at the same spot as her 14-year-old son just days earlier. Delisa Tucker, a mother of six, was shot in the chest Wednesday morning near Chicago's Wentworth Avenue while visiting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
International Business Times

Uber Driver Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl After Victim's Father Booked His Car

A 32-year-old Uber driver has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl whose father hired the man to transport the teen to her mother's Washington home. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 after the minor's father booked an Uber, which was driven by Mahdi Ibrahimi, to take the girl to her mom's residence in Burien at around 11 p.m. "Within minutes" of having the girl in the car, the suspect allegedly told the minor to move to the front seat of his Toyota RAV4.
BURIEN, WA
CBS Philly

‘Everything Is An Excuse’: Mother Of Philadelphia Homicide Victim Hammers Mayor Jim Kenney Over Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a grim milestone — 500 homicides and the year isn’t over yet. The number ties the record set back in 1990. Wednesday at City Hall, the mayor and other officials held a press conference to address the city’s gun violence epidemic. Mayor Jim Kenney criticized lawmakers in Harrisburg for what he says is inaction when it comes to the crisis. CBS3 watched the news conference in real-time with a mother who lost her 23-year-old son to a tragic shooting in West Philadelphia on the Fourth of July this year. She has a question for the mayor. Police still need...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Lawncrest
Daily News

Stranger stabs woman to death, wounds her companion in Brooklyn

A knife-wielding stranger attacked a Brooklyn couple in a lethal street fight early Saturday, fatally stabbing the woman and gashing her male companion before fleeing the bloody scene, police said. The two victims were walking together at the intersection of Herkimer Place and Perry Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the assailant approached the pair around 2:30 a.m., with things escalating ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Cops ID woman found decomposed in Bronx apartment alongside boyfriend

Authorities identified the woman whose body was found decomposed alongside her boyfriend in a Bronx apartment over the weekend — as investigators probe the case as a murder-suicide, according to police sources. Ashley Ducille, 29, and a 40-year-old man believed to be her boyfriend were found dead in the apartment...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Philadelphia police seeking suspects in violent robbery

Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the following video clips. On October 13, 2021, the victim, a 20-year-old male, was walking on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Ave when he was approached by two unknown black males and an unknown white male when they asked the victim for money. After telling them he had no money, the males followed the complainant and struck him from behind, knocking him to the ground. The males then attempted to take items from the victim’s pockets but were scared off and fled the area in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy