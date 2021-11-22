ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Sports Weekly Recap

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
ACGC Graduates

Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside

-Swam on Morningside’s 5th place 200 Medley Relay on November 20th at the Gustavus Adolphus Invite. Placed 11th in the 50 Freestyle. Was on the 4th place 200 Freestyle Relay. Placed 6th in the 200 Butterfly. Competed on the 3rd place 400 Freestyle Relay.

Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View

-Top five Grand View beat #17 Dickinson State University in the opening round of the postseason, 38-13.

Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College

-#4 Northwestern played #13 Central Methodist in the first round of the NAIA playoffs and won 24-7.

AHSTW Graduates

Morgan Holtz, Freshman, Soccer, Iowa Western

-Lost to Butler Community College 1-0 and Salt Lake Community College 1-0 at the national tournament.

Drake Partridge, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Morningside

-Out for the season with an injury

Kailey Jones, Freshman, Basketball, Luther

-Jones had five points and four rebounds in 19 minutes in a 57-53 loss to Cornell on Sunday.

-Jones posted 10 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes during a 74-57 loss on Wednesday to Gustavus Adolphus.

-Vs UW-Stevens Point on Saturday Luther lost 70-46. Jones started and had eight points along with 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Atlantic Graduates

Carter Cox, Senior, Wrestling, Cumberland (TN)

-Placed 4th at the Lindenwood Open on Saturday. Went 3-2 on the day with an overtime loss in the 3rd place match.

Anna Lowary, Sophomore, Swimming, Midland

-Next meet is December 4th against Morningside.

Joe Weaver, Freshman, Wrestling, Simpson

-Placed 4th in the 133 pound freshman/sophomore division at the Coe Turkey Open November 20th. Posted pins in his first two matches before losing in OT in the semifinals.

Chase McLaren, Sophomore, Wrestling, Grand View

-Next competition is Iowa State’s Harold Nichols Open on November 28th.

Bodie Johnson, Freshman, Linebacker, Northwestern College

-#4 Northwestern beat #13 Central Methodist in the first round of the playoffs, 24-7.

Ryan Hawkins, Senior, Basketball, Creighton

-In a 77-69 win at Nebraska on Tuesday Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

-Against Brown on Friday, Creighton won 78-57. Hawkins scored 15 points on 6/9 shooting.

-Scored 13 points along with two rebounds in a loss to Colorado State on Sunday.

Haley Rasmussen, Freshman, Basketball, Simpson

-Simpson played Northwestern Minnesota on Saturday and won 79-50. Rasmussen had three points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Tessa Grooms, Freshman, Basketball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central beat Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Wednesday 69-43. Grooms scored eight points along with four rebounds, one block, and one steal.

-Iowa Central topped Rochester Community and Technical College 75-64 on Saturday. Grooms had two rebounds in two minutes of play.

Austin Alexander, Senior, Basketball, Northwestern

-Northwestern met Doane on Saturday and won 67-53.

John McConkey, Sophomore, Wrestling, UNI

-Lost two matches at the Daktronics Open at South Dakota State on Sunday, November 21st, by scores of 6-2 and 3-2.

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Iowa, Track and Field

-Indoor season begins December 10th

Audubon Graduates

Clare Christensen, Sophomore, Swimming, UNI

-Next meet December 17th at Omaha.

CAM Graduates

Isaac Bower, Junior, Linebacker, Morningside

-#2 Morningside drew #15 Ottawa (AZ) in the first round of the NAIA Playoffs. The Mustangs won 63-38.

Exira-EHK Graduates

Sophia Peppers, Senior, Basketball, Morningside

-Morningside beat Dordt 83-64 on Wednesday. Peppers had 13 points and five rebounds.

-Morningside topped Bellevue 91-45 on Saturday. 16 points, two steals, and one assist for Peppers.

Griswold Graduates

Evan Kelly, Junior, Running Back, Central

-Central beat Bethel (MN) 61-35 in the first round of the playoffs

Derek Mueller, Sophomore, SB, Central

-Central beat Bethel (MN) 61-35 in the first round of the playoffs

Lane Mueller, Freshman, Wide Receiver, Central

-Central beat Bethel (MN) 61-35 in the first round of the playoffs

Riverside Graduates

Drake Woods, Freshman, Iowa Western

–Final regular season game vs McDougle Technical College was cancelled

Alyssa Brink, Senior, Cross Country, Peru State

-Placed 87th at the conference meet.

-Named Peru State Bobcat Women’s Athlete of the Month.

Eddie Vlcek, Freshman, Iowa Western

–Final regular season game vs McDougle Technical College was cancelled

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com

