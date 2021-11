There’s something to be said about how UNC has struggled over the last couple of games, only to ultimately come away with the victory. Sure, it looks a certain type of way to struggle so badly against Brown, and to not have the lead for an entire half against College of Charleston, but these are also the games that the Tar Heels would’ve lost during the previous two seasons. This team has proven it’s tough, but the problem is all of the mistakes that are making them show how tough they are. Still, the Heels are now 3-0 after a good win on the road against the Cougars.

13 DAYS AGO