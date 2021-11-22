Epilepsy Awareness Month promotes learning seizure first aid to help save a life

November is "Diabetes Prevention Month" and the Monticello Lions have decorated one of the windows in the Historical Society Museum, shown here by two of our newest Lions members. Take a look at the display when you are walking by. Type 2 diabetes and heart disease are two of America's deadliest diseases. The good news is that you can prevent or delay them. About 1 in every 10 adults has diabetes. A person may have diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure and not even know it. One has to take care of their own health by eating healthy, getting exercise and learning how to take better care of yourself. The Lions have also put brochures at Gempeler's Supermarket for you to take home and learn how to be aware of your health. It is never too late to start a plan to improve your health.

MONTICELLO, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO