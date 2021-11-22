Epilepsy Awareness Month promotes learning seizure first aid to help save a life

CūtisCare, a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is continuing our fight this month to raise awareness regarding diabetes and the available treatment options to help save limbs and lives. According to the CDC, diabetes currently adversely impacts the lives of approximately 34 million Americans, and that number is continuing to increase each year. About 25% of people with diabetes will develop foot ulcers, and 1% end up with an amputation in their lifetime. However, as many as 85% of potential amputations can be avoided when advanced modalities, such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, are added to a treatment plan.
