Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field:. Backup Tyler Huntley played as well as could be expected for someone making his first NFL start, but there was hardly any timing with his receivers except for tight end Mark Andrews. Huntley missed receivers and panicked in the pocket, but you can’t blame too much him because he was under constant duress. The Ravens kept Huntley under control with short passes, and they had to because he had virtually no time to throw. He still took the Ravens 72 yards on five plays for the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute with plenty of help from the Bears. Grade: C.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO