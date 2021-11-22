ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin continues drift below $60k as investors eye shoppers’ inflation response, Biden Fed chair pick

FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrading activity could be light in the coming week because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday; ether holds steady above $4,300. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market moves: Bitcoin continues to drift below $60,000 as Biden tees up his pick for Federal Reserve chair. Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): $59,172...

FXStreet.com

XRP price on edge of cliff as Ripple faces imminent collapse

XRP price falls below key Ichimoku levels on the weekly chart. Key oscillator divergence may hint at near-term support. The threat of a 34% drop, however, remains likely. XRP price followed the rest of the cryptocurrency market lower over the weekend. The US Thanksgiving holiday gave cryptocurrency traders and investors some early Black Friday deals, but downside risks remain.
Shore News Network

Futures rebound from Omicron-driven rout

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday as investors rushed in to take advantage of steep virus-driven losses while awaiting more details on the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Wall Street indexes had slumped between 2% and 3.5% on Friday after news of the variant triggered a...
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Shiba Inu & Bitcoin – American Wrap 29 November

Ethereum breaks out of bullish pennant, targets new all-time high at $5,000. Ethereum (ETH) looks to be back on track to new highs, following Friday’s speed bump as global markets pushed all risk assets to the downside. Over the weekend, investors reassessed the situation and bought the dip in several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. Expect a quick retake of the uptrend, brushing off Friday’s correction, and look for new all-time highs by the end of this week.
fox44news.com

Powell says COVID variant clouds inflation, economic outlook

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new COVID-19 variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation. The recent increase in delta cases and the emergence of the omicron variant “pose downside risks to employment and economic activity...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains on the defensive below mid-1.2700s

Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for USD/CAD. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit losses. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets. The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD prints fresh daily lows under 1.3300 after a short-lived recovery

Pound fails to hold above 1.3300 versus US dollar. Market sentiment deteriorates during the American session. GBP/USD heads for lowest daily close since December 2020. The GBP/USD turned to the downside after hitting a daily high at 1.3363 and dropped to 1.3295, reaching a fresh daily low. It then bounced back above 1.3300 but remains under pressure.
FXStreet.com

Dollar buying continues

Currencies & Gold rally on Friday in thin volume. The Dollar Tree is now the $1.25 Tree. Good Day… And a Marvelous Monday to you! I trust you all had a very Blessed Thanksgiving? I did, and enjoyed seeing everyone once again… I was sad to hear that son Andrew, and his family, which includes my little Evie, would not be with us this year, at it was the year where they went to his wife’s (Rachel) mom’s for Thanksgiving… And that brought me back to old memories of the arguments Kathy and I used to get into about who’s house we would be going to on Thanksgiving… But those all ended, thankfully, when I decided that we would host Thanksgiving at our house every year, and from then on… things have gone beautifully! Silly things, that aren’t worth arguing about, eh? I made a typo error on Wednesday last week, I mentioned that I loved the song Winter Romance by Beegie Adair, but I typed Adams… UGH! Well, she’s playing again this morning, her version of the song: Little Drummer Boy.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD holds steady near mid-0.7100s, lacks follow-through

AUD/USD staged a goodish rebound from the 0.7100 neighbourhood, or over a three-month low. The risk-on impulse turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and capped gains for the major. The AUD/USD...
FXStreet.com

Omicron worries subside, solid US data, oil rebounds, gold softer, Bitcoin rises

Financial markets have been on a rollercoaster ride since the middle of last week. We wanted to believe we were getting close to the end of COVID, but the latest jitters from Omicron variant signaled the inevitable COVID winter surge might already be here. Omicron is the latest COVID test for the economic outlook and we won’t have a clear picture until a couple more weeks. Friday’s turmoil looked a lot worse given the lack of liquidity, options volatility and overall frothy levels for equities.
NewsBreak
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears ready to engage below 0.7110

AUD/USD corrects but the focus is on the downside. There is a risk of a break below 0.7110 for the days ahead. Coronavirus is driving risk sentiment while Fed speakers will be keenly watched. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7130 and between a range of 0.7159 and 0.7113 as the price...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD steady around 1.2760s, as COVID-19 omicron variant worries ease

The market sentiment has moderately improved, as it seems the omicron variant symptoms tend to be mild, per South African health authorities. The US Dollar Index gains some traction as investors weigh the impact of the new variant. USD/CAD in the near term has an upward bias, would find resistance...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from three-day high, upside remains capped amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Monday and moved away from YTD low. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support. Brexit-related uncertainties acted as a headwind and capped gains for the sterling. The GBP/USD pair climbed to a three-day high, around the 1.3360-65 region during the...
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bounces off from new year-to-date low at 0.6787, towards 0.6800

The New Zealand dollar slides, despite reclaiming the 0.6800, as the market assesses the impact of the omicron variant. COVID-19 omicron variant causes “mild” symptoms, according to SA health authorities. Fed policymakers would like to increase the pace of the bond taper, according to FOMC’s last meeting minutes. During the...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY inches back closer to daily high, 114.00 back in sight

USD/JPY staged a modest recovery from a near three-week low touched earlier this Monday. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move. Rebounding US bond yields revived the USD demand and further provided a boost to the pair. The USD/JPY pair reversed an intraday dip...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS

