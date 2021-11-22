ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Australia’s National Road Series returns after COVID-19 pandemic interruptions

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australia’s heavily interrupted National Road Series (NRS) will manage to get in one last event before the...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia's Covid pandemic in 60 seconds: Victoria and Melbourne map – video

The coronavirus pandemic in Australia has caused almost 2,000 deaths and resulted in close to 200,000 cases. In the worst-hit states of New South Wales and Victoria, high vaccination rates have now reduced the rate of hospital admissions. Here we have used an experimental mapping method to show how the outbreak spread across the two states from the start of the pandemic until now. Each dot represents a person who tested positive to Covid-19, and has been placed randomly within their postcode or local government area to visualise the number of cases in a region. It’s important to remember that this is not necessarily where they caught the virus and instead is where they live. Blue dots represent those who probably caught the coronavirus overseas, and red dots are those who caught the coronavirus locally. All dots fade to grey and are removed after two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Road#Australia#Covid 19 Pandemic#Hiatus#Nrs#Inverell
Cyclingnews

Rotterdam Six-Day cancelled again amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Rotterdam Six-Day has been called off two weeks before its scheduled start because of the measures imposed by the Dutch government to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown on November 12 after the country set a new record of COVID-19 cases with 20,000 new infections in one day. The count has since risen to 23,000 on November 22, double last year's December peak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Eri Yonamine signs with Human Powered Health for 2022

Japan’s Eri Yonamine is shifting from one US-based team to another in 2022 with the 30 year old completing the women’s roster at Human Powered Health, formerly known as Rally Cycling. Yonamine, who spent 2021 with TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, hasn’t had the easiest of seasons after struggling with iliac artery...
WORLD
The Independent

Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier event abandoned due to new Covid variant

The qualifying event for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup taking place in Zimbabwe has been abandoned due to the emergence of the new variant of coronavirus in South Africa Ireland had been playing in the event in the hope of securing one of the final three places for next year’s showpiece in New Zealand but will now miss out, with Bangladesh Pakistan and the West Indies joining the hosts, Australia, England, South Africa and India by virtue of their place in the ODI rankings.Ireland will be handed one of two remaining places in the next cycle of the...
SPORTS
punditarena.com

Munster’s return from South Africa rocked after positive Covid-19 test result

Munster’s return home from South Africa has been plunged into turmoil after it emerged one member of their squad returned a positive Covid-19 test result today. The Southern province had been due to travel home this afternoon after the emergence of a new Covid-19 strain was found in the country earlier this week.
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Antwerp World Cup Cyclo-cross round cancelled

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Antwerp, which was scheduled as the next round of the series on December 5, has reportedly been cancelled with organisers pulling the pin as a result of the impact of extra crowd measures that have been put in place amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in Belgium.
CYCLING
CBS Boston

Latest COVID Travel Ban To South Africa Interrupts Christmas Plans For Some Families

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Boston’s South African community is bracing for another isolating holiday season as the country halts flights coming from eight African countries. It’s been two long years since Siphokazi Mangcu has seen her family in South Africa. The Cambridge woman planned to return with her two kids this Christmas until news of the latest travel ban disrupted her plans. “We just feel helpless. We’re helpless. We don’t know,” said Mangcu. There’s uncertainty in when she’ll be able to return to her home country and how strong the Omicron variant is. “It’s more than just cutting off flights,” Mangcu explained. “It has been two...
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

We shouldn't lift all COVID public health measures until kids are vaccinated. Here's why

Australia’s vaccination rollout got off to a slow start, but we’ve since become one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. More than 86% of Australians aged over 16 have received two doses, and 75% of adolescents have had their first dose. This is a fantastic achievement, but younger children are missing from this picture. The majority of parents want to vaccinate their children. But kids aren’t yet eligible for vaccination in Australia, despite vaccines being approved for children overseas. It’s therefore not surprising schools have become a major driver of community transmission, with unvaccinated children making up about one-third of...
KIDS
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy