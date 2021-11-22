ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-dimensional news reporting

Television news broadcasts rarely deviate from a low standard of journalism...

Hopewell Valley News

Opinion: TV news is two-dimensional news reporting

Television news broadcasts rarely deviate from a low standard of journalism that provides the who, what, where and how, but rarely the why. What is left out is the significance of our news events. Reporters sometimes pass along what “experts” say on the subject, but the experts are safeguarding institutional secrets and priorities at every turn, so the picture is incomplete.
WORLD
