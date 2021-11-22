Two-dimensional news reporting

BBC Studios Drama Productions has set a development partnership with Nigerian television pioneer Mosunmola “Mo” Abudu, founder and CEO of global entertainment network EbonyLife Media.
The partnership will kick off with action-adventure series “Reclaim,” written by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Rowan Athale (“The Rise”), based on an original idea by Mo Abudu, Heidi Uys and Bode Asiyanbi.
The six-part heist thriller series will follow a team of art thieves looking to return artworks removed by the British Empire 125 years ago from the Kingdom of Benin, back to their home in Nigeria.
Priscilla Parish, head of drama, BBC Studios said: “Mo...
