A 12-under boys soccer team from Santa Barbara AYSO captured the Area 10W Tournament in Saticoy and will advance to the Section 10 Championships in Bakersfield. Da Boyz, the 12U regular season winners for AYSO Region 122, defeated Santa Barbara's Degree Three, 4-0, in the Area 10W title game at Huntsinger Park in Saticoy on Sunday. Both teams will move on to the section final, which will be held in February.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO