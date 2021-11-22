ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shares of China Evergrande’s EV unit to open higher after $347 million share placement

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd are set...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Asia share markets rebound from virus-led sell-off

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian share markets were trading in positive territory on Tuesday as investors became cautiously optimistic the new Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption to worsen the coronavirus pandemic. The higher open followed a brighter lead from Wall Street on Monday which reacted...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 5.09% to $1,136.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Tesla Inc. closed $106.50 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
wkzo.com

Evergrande shares fall after chairman cuts stake; Fantasia suspends trading

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in China Evergrande Group fell as much as 4.8% on Monday morning, after its chairman trimmed his stake in the cash-strapped property developer to raise about $344 million. The group’s electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, also dropped more than 5%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Ev
investing.com

China Evergrande Shares Plummet After Chairman Trims Stake

Investing.com – Developer China Evergrande Group's (HK: 3333 ) shares fell as much as 4.8% on Monday after chairman Hui Ka Yan divested some of his stake in the company to raise about $344 million. The company’s Hong Kong shares tumbled 8.40% to HK$2.29 ($0.29) by 11:53 PM ET (4:53...
STOCKS
AFP

China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
INTERNET
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

China Evergrande’s Billionaire Founder Sells $343 Million Stake

The founder and chairman of China Evergrande Group , Hui Ka Yan, has sold a large chunk of his shares in the cash-strapped property company, raising the equivalent of about $343 million. A filing Friday showed the sale, conducted a day earlier, reduced Mr. Hui’s stake in Evergrande to 67.9%...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Do-Fluoride Sinks on USD861 Million Private Placement Plan to Fund Hike in Battery Materials Output

China’s Do-Fluoride Sinks on USD861 Million Private Placement Plan to Fund Hike in Battery Materials Output. (Yicai Global) Nov. 25 -- Shares of Do-Fluoride New Materials fell after the Chinese manufacturer of inorganic fluoride products announced a plan to raise CNY5.5 billion (USD861 million) in a private placement of shares to expand its capacity of lithium batteries electrolyte materials.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Yunnan Energy Falls After Battery Separator Giant Unveils USD2 Billion Private Placement Plan

China’s Yunnan Energy Falls After Battery Separator Giant Unveils USD2 Billion Private Placement Plan. (Yicai Global) Nov. 23 -- Shares of Yunnan Energy New Materials fell after the world’s largest supplier of lithium battery separators by shipments announced a plan to raise CNY12.8 billion (USD2 billion) in a private placement of shares to fund an increase in production capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Jinhong Gas Jumps After SMIC Unit Puts in USD188 Million Order

(Yicai Global) Nov. 22 -- The stock price of Jinhong Gas jumped after the industrial gas producer landed a CNY1.2 billion (USD188 million) order for electronic gases from a unit of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China’s biggest chipmaker. Jinhong Gas [SHA:688106] finished today 7.4 percent up at CNY28 (USD4.39), after...
ECONOMY
Daily Herald

Asian shares press higher after Wall St record

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index advanced 0.3%, putting it on track for a weekly gain. Investors are shifting focus...
ECONOMY
WNCY

Lucid, Rivian shares take a breather after frenzied EV rally

(Reuters) – Shares of some high-flying electric vehicle makers retreated on Wednesday, putting brakes on a euphoric rally that has seen them surpass legacy automakers such as General Motors in market capitalization despite questions about their business models. Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc, the most heavily traded U.S....
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace – media

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has dissolved several district-level units of Fangchebao (FCB), its online real estate and automobile marketplace, due to shrinking capital and business, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the embattled developer. FCB had planned for an initial public offering...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Higher; Retailers Mixed As Cryptocurrency Stocks Fall, EV Shares Rally

The stock market held its gains in the first hour of trading Tuesday, with retail stocks mixed after key earnings reports and some strong monthly retail sales data. EV stocks rose, but cryptocurrency assets fell. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.1%, the S&P 500 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

China beefs up rights of workers in ride-hailing industry

BEIJING (Reuters) – China issued guidance on Tuesday to strengthen protection of employee rights and interests in new transport sectors. In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms and provide social insurance for drivers. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy