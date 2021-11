What was already starting to feel like a long game for the Seattle Seahawks got a lot worse with some rough injury news late in the second quarter. Rookie standout cornerback Tre Brown went down awkwardly in coverage against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green and remained on the turf for some time. He stayed down through a commercial break, but was fortunately able to walk off the field, albeit with some assistance.

