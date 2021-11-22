Early AMA winners include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of early winners at the American Music Awards:

Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite music video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of AMAs Due to 'Unexpected Personal Matter'

Megan Thee Stallion will unfortunately be a no-show at the 2021 American Music Awards. The rapper said she was forced to drop out citing an "unexpected personal matter." The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Twitter on Saturday explain why she could no longer attend the AMAs slated for Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Megan said she was "so excited" to perform alongside BTS for their world premiere performance of "Butter" remix, but it'll have to wait.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels AMA Performance, Fans Await Word

Megan Thee Stallion was set to perform Sunday (Nov. 21) at American Music Awards (AMAs). Unfortunately, her performance will no longer happen. Complex reported that Meg took to her Twitter account Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) to share the news that she will no longer be at the annual award show.
Carrie Underwood
Kanye
Megan Thee Stallion
Gabby Barrett
Sza
Ed Sheeran
Luke Bryan
Nas
Doja Cat
Bruno Mars
thesource.com

Wack 100 Believes Tory Lanez Did Not Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Wack 100 has his own beliefs when it comes to what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez last year. The veteran music manager took to Clubhouse in a recent conversation claiming Megan’s injuries weren’t the result of a gunshot wound. Wack 100 explained during the conversation, he believes...
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
homenewshere.com

Megan Thee Stallion is the face of Revlon's flirty' Reign On scent

Megan Thee Stallion is the face of Revlon's new Reign On perfume. The 'Savage' hitmaker is a spokesperson for the cosmetics brand and stars in the ad for their latest scent, which she has described as "fresh and flirty". In the promo clip, the 26-year-old rap megastar says: “Be ambitious....
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
Vibe

Summer Walker Exudes Confidence As She Covers Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady”

By this point, most fans can spot Erykah Badu’s influence on Summer Walker from a mile away. The women share a special friendship, personally and professionally. So, when she covered one of the neo-soul singer’s classic hits during a recent performance with BBC Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, we were all beautifully surprised. In under two minutes, Walker cleansed our palettes with her rendition of “Bag Lady” (above) from Badu’s sophomore feat, Mama’s Gun. While wearing a furry pink, off-the-shoulder bodysuit, the Atlanta native serenaded viewers as she softly sang, “pack light.” The cover was befitting and tied in perfectly with the rest...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, & More Voice Support For Rico Nasty

After sharing concerning posts about her mental health, Rico Nasty has received an outpouring of support from several of the biggest artists in the music industry including Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, and more. Rico has been on the receiving end of harassment from fans while performing on Playboi Carti's King Vamp Tour.
floor8.com

Megan Thee Stallion 'finally' finishes her Thanksgiving leftovers

Megan Thee Stallion - born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, 35 - had quite the eventful Thanksgiving, if her Instagram Story on Thursday was anything to go off by, that is, and it seems that three days after turkey day the Thot Shit rapper "finally" managed to finish off her scrumptious looking leftovers. While on board of a private jet - on her way presumably back home, after spending Thanksgiving with her family - the 35-year-old rapper consumed the last of her Thanksgiving leftovers and made sure to promote a discount with popular fashion brand Fashion Nova, while she posed for some trippy photos.
neworleanssun.com

Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing 'Butter' alongside BTS at AMA

Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): Rapper-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion's debut performance of the song 'Butter' alongside BTS is no longer on cards during the American Music Awards on Sunday. According to Variety, the rapper said she was forced to drop out due to "an unexpected personal matter."Megan made the announcement...
Stereogum

Watch Maxwell Sing A Medley Of Classics & Accept The Living Legend Award At The Soul Train Awards

The neo-soul legend Maxwell operates on his own timetable, but we’re seeing a rare burst of activity out of the man right now. A couple of weeks ago, Maxwell announced the impending release of the new album blacksummers’NIGHT, the third album in a trilogy that’ll span 13 years. Maxwell also shared the new single “Off” and announced a 2022 tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Last night, he got a chance to show exactly what he can do onstage.
NME

Megan Thee Stallion makes surprise appearance at BTS concert in LA

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS have finally performed their remix of ‘Butter’ live together. Earlier tonight (November 28, Pacific Time), the K-pop juggernauts surprised fans during the second night of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert in LA with an appearance by Megan Thee Stallion. Dressed in a pink one-piece outfit, Megan dropped by to perform her verse from the hit single, before joining the boyband as they danced to the final chorus of ‘Butter’.
Vibe

Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Perform “Unloyal” At 2021 Soul Train Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner. Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked...
Billboard

BTS Surprise L.A. Crowd With Megan Thee Stallion ‘Butter’ Cameo

The second show of the group's 'Permission to Dance on Stage' four-night stand included a cameo from their 'Butter' remix co-star. BTS brought their A-game for ARMY on Sunday night (Nov. 28) during the second of their four sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The K-pop superstars took the stage as part of their “Permission to Dance on Stage” series, the first live gigs they’ve performed in two years due to the global touring pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
iheart.com

Adele and Megan Thee Stallion Collab: Could It Happen?

Okay so maybe not an ACTUAL collab, but certainly a notable edit from someone on TikTok. It all started with one tweet from @ramsthulani_ asking a very innocent question... And of course, the #ReplyTweets started with incredible edits of famous Adele songs pitched and retempo-ed to match the energy of famous dancers.
