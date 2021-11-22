ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares of China Evergrande’s EV unit to open higher after $347 million share placement

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd are set...

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron – FT

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The head of drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been against the Delta variant. “There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta,” Moderna...
Evergrande shares fall after chairman cuts stake; Fantasia suspends trading

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in China Evergrande Group fell as much as 4.8% on Monday morning, after its chairman trimmed his stake in the cash-strapped property developer to raise about $344 million. The group’s electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, also dropped more than 5%...
China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
China Evergrande chairman sells off some shares for first time since 2009

For the first time since China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF -5.2%) (OTCPK:EGRNY -3.6%) went public in 2009, Chairman Hui Ka Yan reduces his stake in the company, a sign that he's selling, Bloomberg reports, citing a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Hui sold 1.2B Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) on Thursday for the...
China’s Do-Fluoride Sinks on USD861 Million Private Placement Plan to Fund Hike in Battery Materials Output

China’s Do-Fluoride Sinks on USD861 Million Private Placement Plan to Fund Hike in Battery Materials Output. (Yicai Global) Nov. 25 -- Shares of Do-Fluoride New Materials fell after the Chinese manufacturer of inorganic fluoride products announced a plan to raise CNY5.5 billion (USD861 million) in a private placement of shares to expand its capacity of lithium batteries electrolyte materials.
China’s Yunnan Energy Falls After Battery Separator Giant Unveils USD2 Billion Private Placement Plan

China’s Yunnan Energy Falls After Battery Separator Giant Unveils USD2 Billion Private Placement Plan. (Yicai Global) Nov. 23 -- Shares of Yunnan Energy New Materials fell after the world’s largest supplier of lithium battery separators by shipments announced a plan to raise CNY12.8 billion (USD2 billion) in a private placement of shares to fund an increase in production capacity.
Asian shares press higher after Wall St record

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index advanced 0.3%, putting it on track for a weekly gain. Investors are shifting focus...
Evergrande Sells Off Remaining Stake in China’s Netflix-Like HengTen for $273 Million

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has sold its entire remaining stake in the film and TV streaming company HengTen Networks Group for $273 million, part of efforts to avoid defaulting on its massive debts. The world’s most indebted developer, some $300 billion in the red, is struggling to meet interest payments on its loans, and has been selling off shares to raise funds. At the beginning of the year, Evergrande owned a majority stake in Netflix-like HengTen. In July, it sold a 7% stake to Chinese tech giant Tencent for around $266 million. Last week, it sold a further 5.7% stake for...
Lucid, Rivian shares take a breather after frenzied EV rally

(Reuters) – Shares of some high-flying electric vehicle makers retreated on Wednesday, putting brakes on a euphoric rally that has seen them surpass legacy automakers such as General Motors in market capitalization despite questions about their business models. Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc, the most heavily traded U.S....
China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace – media

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has dissolved several district-level units of Fangchebao (FCB), its online real estate and automobile marketplace, due to shrinking capital and business, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the embattled developer. FCB had planned for an initial public offering...
Stock Market Higher; Retailers Mixed As Cryptocurrency Stocks Fall, EV Shares Rally

The stock market held its gains in the first hour of trading Tuesday, with retail stocks mixed after key earnings reports and some strong monthly retail sales data. EV stocks rose, but cryptocurrency assets fell. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.1%, the S&P 500 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Audi-FAW electric vehicle venture in China delayed

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s premium automaker Audi’s joint venture to build electric vehicles in China with state-owned FAW Group is behind schedule due to a delay in approval by the relevant authorities, Audi said on Monday. Building work would be initiated as soon as possible, the spokesperson added, without giving...
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) jumped 11.80% to $368.51 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $128.98 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
