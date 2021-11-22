ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

By Blake Jewell
 8 days ago
The Bengals won a huge AFC matchup on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Here are our winners and losers from the 32-13 victory:

Winners

Joe Mixon

Mixon led the Bengals to victory on Sunday. The star running back finished the game with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He’s had a really good season up to this point and will be a huge factor in the Bengals making a run down the stretch.

Ja’Marr Chase

Chase got back into the touchdown column on Sunday with a score that put the Bengals up two possessions late in the fourth quarter. He only had 32 receiving yards, but that touchdown came in a huge moment in the game.

Eli Apple

So far this season, Apple has taken a lot of heat over his performances. On Sunday, the cornerback put the game away with an interception of Derek Carr in the 4th quarter. Earlier this week, Zac Taylor expressed confidence in Apple and the former first rounder delivered in a big moment.

Tyler Boyd

Boyd didn’t have a huge game, but some of his receptions looked like the guy we're used to watching. Boyd got open over the middle on important plays multiple times, especially in the first half. Like Mixon, the Bengals will rely on Boyd down the stretch.

Losers

Riley Reiff

The Pro Football Focus grades haven’t come out yet, but I don’t anticipate Riley Reiff having high marks. The right tackle has been a reliable blocker for most of the season, but he struggled against Maxx Crosby on Sunday. He’ll have a chance to bounce back next week against a tough Steelers pass rush.

