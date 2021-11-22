ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' 32-13 Win Over the Raiders in Las Vegas

By James Rapien
 8 days ago

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season. Joe Mixon led the way on offense and Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts. Watch highlights from Sunday's game below. For our postgame observations, go here.

