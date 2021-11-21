ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts' Frank Reich gives impassioned speech following upset win over Bills

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Over the course of the four seasons he has been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, it’s clear that Frank Reich isn’t an emotional person.

He likes to stay even-keeled regardless of the situation. But sometimes emotion can’t be held within. Sometimes it needs to be let out. After upsetting the Buffalo Bills in a dominating fashion on Sunday, this was certainly one of those times.

In the locker room, we got a glimpse of the emotion that Reich was working with. In addressing the team, it may be the most fired up we’ve seen the head coach for the Colts in his time with the team.

It’s hard not to feel the emotion exuding from Reich. The Colts wanted this one badly. They wanted to prove they can beat a playoff-caliber team, something they haven’t been able to do yet this season.

And with the win, Reich opened up with a long message during his session with the media about how his faith and the metaphor of climbing the mountain has helped him through the tough situations this season:

“I don’t do this often, but I just wanted to start out by saying something personal. Like I said, in four years I think I’ve only done this one other time. Some people know that our team has been using the metaphor of climbing Mount Everest to parallel our quest to make it to the top. It doesn’t take long to figure out that this metaphor doesn’t merely apply to football. Rather, it can be a picture of the many challenges that we all face. We all face mountains that we’re trying to climb. So, I just wanted to offer a word of encouragement really, to anyone out there who’s in the midst of a struggle. In particular, I’m thinking of a few friends who I know are going through some stuff. I want to give a personal account to where I found my strength for the journey. The reason I’m doing that here and now is because, almost 30 years ago, after a really big game right down the hall, in a press conference, I shared the lyrics to a song that meant a lot to me. It really spoke to where I get my strength from. The song’s “In Christ Alone” andit’s written by Shawn Craig. I’m not going to recite the whole song like I did in the locker room back in 1993, but I do just want to share a very small snippet of it. It might encourage someone who’s climbing their own mountain right now. The chorus says, ‘In Christ alone I place my trust and I find my glory in the power of the cross. In every victory, let it be said of me, that my source of strength and my source of hope is Christ alone.’ Then there’s one small snippet in the second verse which is my favorite. My favorite lyric says, ‘I seek no greater honor than just to know him more.’ So, even though it was almost 30 years ago when I read those words here in this stadium, this week I was reminded Hebrews 13:8 says, ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.’ It’s crazy, but we’re here some 30 years later not living in the past but rather attempting to press on to what is ahead. So, my encouragement is to keep climbing and to find the strength and power that you need in Jesus Christ.

Reich isn’t one to show a lot of emotion, but it’s clear this game meant a lot both personally to him and to the Colts in proving their worth to the league.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

