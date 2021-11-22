ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 21?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Is there a chance to dive further into some recent events?. There’s no denying that the late-night talk show would have plenty of content to dive into tonight, whether it be the events in Kenosha, President Biden’s latest legislature, or...

TheWrap

John Oliver Summons George Clooney, Jennifer Coolidge, Cardi B and More in ‘Last Week Tonight’ Season Finale (Video)

John Oliver closed out the eighth season of “Last Week Tonight” with a little help from his friends – or, perhaps more accurately, George Clooney’s friends. In the show’s final segment, Oliver reviewed some of the season’s highlights, including an appearance from Clooney. Discussing how filming the show in isolation sometimes got him down, Oliver said, “I think I know someone who could make me feel better.” At the snap of his fingers, Clooney appeared beside him in a split screen.
FanSided

What time is Nancy Drew on tonight? (November 19)

We have a new episode of Nancy Drew on The CW tonight, Friday, Nov. 19. What time can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know. The CW has been pretty consistent with its new episodes of TV shows. Nancy Drew is one of those that we know we can tune into every Friday this year. There is going to be a break next week for Black Friday, but that’s always planned (and always a smart move).
cartermatt.com

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC with season 4 episode 8?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? If you’re waiting for season 4 episode 8, we’ve got more information within this piece on what’s next. So is all of that information good news? Unfortunately, the answer there is a clear “no.” Because today is the day before Thanksgiving (never a good time for TV ratings), the network is giving the ensemble drama the week off. A Million Little Things will return next week, and with an important episode titled “The Things We Keep Inside.” This is the final episode of the calendar year and from start to finish, we are expecting some big revelations. Take, for example, Maggie trying to deal with her stalker, or Regina asking Rome so pretty pointed questions when it comes to Cassandra.
FanSided

Is a new episode of Big Sky on tonight? (November 25)

It’s all about the TGIT lineup on Thursdays, and that now ends with Big Sky. What about tonight? Is a new episode on tonight, Nov. 25?. The stakes are ever higher on Big Sky. Travis is in a lot of trouble, and it looks like he could meet a grisly end. Jenny doesn’t have a lot of luck with men on this show! Meanwhile, Lindor may step into a world of trouble with Wolf.
John Oliver
cartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, episode 5?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to see episode 5 on the air sooner rather than later?. We’re sure that there is going to be some inevitable confusion out there regarding what the future could hold for the Kevin Costner drama — or, if the Thanksgiving holiday is delaying things at all. There is currently a massive marathon of new episodes airing on the network, and those will conclude with an installment at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The story is titled “Under a Blanket of Red” and it will carry directly into a new episode of Mayor of Kingstown — at this point, it’s clear that the network is doing their best to promote the Paramount+ streaming service, which is where episodes of that show will arrive down the road.
FanSided

Is there a new episode of Yellowjackets airing tonight, November 28?

Are you dying to watch the next episode of Showtime’s new thrilling series, Yellowjackets? Find out if there is a new episode airing tonight, November 28. Luckily, despite the holiday weekend, Showtime will continue to air Yellowjackets as usual. It will air tonight, Sunday, November 28, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of Dexter: New Blood.
cartermatt.com

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? More season 7 hopes

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? If you’re coming into this article wondering about that, we are happy to help you!. So where should we begin? The best thing to do here is to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight and you’ll be stuck waiting for a good while longer to see what’s coming up next.
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Set to Appear on The Tonight Show This Week

Roman Reigns is on his way to make Jimmy Fallon acknowledge him on The Tonight Show later this week. WWE announced on Monday night that the WWE Universal Champion will appear on the late night talk show on Wednesday at 11:35 PM ET/PT on NBC. Reigns will appear on the...
cartermatt.com

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 7 start time

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? If you’re coming into this article with questions all about that, we’re definitely happy to break it down. Season 2 episode 7, after all, is one that is unusual for a handful of reasons. Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting some...
cartermatt.com

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 10 episode 9 hopes

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll do our part to answer this question — and beyond that, look ahead!. So where do we kick off here? We suppose that we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: The first hiatus of the season is upon us. Following the episode last week, we’re going to see the Taylor Kinney drama off the air until we get around to Wednesday, December 8.
cartermatt.com

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More season 2 expectations

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll absolutely hand down an answer to that question — while at the same time setting the stage for where things could go from here. First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and administer some of the bad news: There...
cartermatt.com

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 8 spoilers

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are you going to give thanks alongside a brand-new episode coming on the network? If you are wondering about that very thing, we are more than happy to help!. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to have to press pause on new episodes...
cartermatt.com

We’re Here season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following today’s finale, could you expect a We’re Here season 3 renewal over at HBO? Within this article, we’ll break that down — and also look ahead!. We should kick things off here, though, by sharing the first order of business: For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed in regards to the drag docuseries’ future. Eureka!, Bob the Drag Queen, and Shangela are the stars who are front and center here, and absolutely it feels like there are more stories to tell.
TVLine

Saturday Night Live Taps Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Final 2021 Episodes

The mood in Studio 8H is about to be happier than ever. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish will pull double duty at Saturday Night Live in December, serving as both host and musical guest for the Dec. 11 episode, NBC announced Thursday. The broadcast will mark Eilish’s first time as SNL host, but she previously appeared as musical guest on the Season 45 premiere in 2019, hosted by Woody Harrelson. She’ll be performing in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which was released in July. Actor Paul Rudd will then close out SNL‘s calendar year on Dec. 18, alongside musical guest Charli XCX. Rudd, who’s promoting both the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door and the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will join SNL‘s Five-Timers Club upon hosting next month. Thus far, the sketch series’ Season 47 hosts have included Owen Wilson (Loki), Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country). Next up is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, who will preside over the Nov. 20 episode; rapper Saweetie will perform. Looking forward to Eilish and Rudd’s December episodes? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Holly Forbes Explains Why She Is Bald

The Voice contestant Holly Forbes quickly became a fan favorite. From the moment she sang during her blind audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair around. She knew she wanted the aspiring singer on Team Kelly. However, she was up against some tough competition. Kelly wasn’t the only one who wanted...
cartermatt.com

Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, Nov. 25?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see Law & Order: Organized Crime after the fact?. We feel like, in general, there’s always going to be depend for both of these episodes. That’s just a consequence of the greatness of this franchise. It’s got a dedicated audience, and we know that the hype is even greater for the next episodes because of the planned crossover. Not only are you going to see a lot of Benson and Stabler together, but these stories feature the return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley. He’s one of the most notable franchise Big Bads in quite some time, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Barba of all people is going to represent him!
FanSided

How to watch Chucky episode 6 online live tonight, November 16

Last week’s episode of the Chucky TV series significantly raised the stakes with the return of Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif). Find out how to watch Chucky episode 6 tonight. Titled “Cape Queer,” the upcoming installment will not only include Tiffany and Nica, but Andy Barclay...
