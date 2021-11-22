ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Inactives vs. Chargers

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Joe Haden, running back Anthony McFarland, linebackers T.J. Watt and Buddy Johnson...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Johnson
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
NESN

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Will Start Vs. Chargers If Cleared By Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday if he is cleared and is physically fit by Saturday, per NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. Roethlisberger missed the team’s Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions after testing positive to COVID-19 and reportedly experiencing some symptoms....
NFL
Steelers Depot

No Worries From Steeler Receivers On Roethlisberger’s Return Vs. Chargers

Mixed in among the myriad of takeaways and exciting moments from Sunday night’s contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, won 41-37 by L.A., was the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to the Steeler offense, and how Roethlisberger looked coming back to the field. After self-reporting symptoms and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Detroit Lions#Injured Reserve#The Reserve Covid 19
Popculture

'Sunday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Steelers vs. Chargers

There are only seven more weeks until the NFL regular season ends, and tonight's matchup is a big one for the AFC playoff standings. The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football. The game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NFL App, and Yahoo Sports App.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 11 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing 16-16 tie vs. the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, and with a 5-3-1 record they are taking their show on the road to play the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Not many give the Steelers a chance, not without several players due to COVID-19 protocols and/or injury. However, the Steelers are a team who will need to rise to the occasion to stay in line with the rest of the AFC North and continue to fight for a playoff berth at the end of this 17-game schedule.
NFL
CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: View which players won't play vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos will be missing several key players when they host the Los Angeles at home in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (neck), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), safety Jamar Johnson and quarterback Brett Rypien are inactive for Sunday’s game, the team announced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy