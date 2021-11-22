Steelers Inactives vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing 16-16 tie vs. the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, and with a 5-3-1 record they are taking their show on the road to play the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Not many give the Steelers a chance, not without several players due to COVID-19 protocols and/or injury. However, the Steelers are a team who will need to rise to the occasion to stay in line with the rest of the AFC North and continue to fight for a playoff berth at the end of this 17-game schedule.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO