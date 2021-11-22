Chargers Assistant Shaun Sarrett Won't Coach vs. Former Team Steelers

After taking down the first-place team in the BTSC fantasy league, I am now on a two-game winning streak and 3-7 on the season. My team is beginning to get healthier, and with eight teams making it into the playoffs, I still believe I have a fighting chance to make a playoff run. On the flip side, BTSC’s own Shannon White has lost two straight after a red hot start to the season. However, if the playoffs were to begin today, he would still be in the playoffs. 717Stlrs is currently in first place with an 8-2 record, while three teams, one of which being Jeremy’s team, are 7-3.

