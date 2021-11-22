ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2021 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Big E, Lynch vs. Flair, traditional Survivor Series matches, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.) Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee (Smackdown), Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton (Raw) – various combinations. -The opening video package mixed in scenes from Netflix’s Red Notice, starring...

www.pwtorch.com

PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins: Becky Lynch Wasn't Comfortable With Her WWE Survivor Series Program With Charlotte Flair

WWE's Survivor Series kicked off on Sunday night with a violent and emotional bout between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The match had the most intrigue of any bout on the card heading into the show due to the real-life backstage confrontation the two had over the recent "Championship Exchange" segment and the disparaging comments both have made about the other in various interviews. Lynch won via roll-up (with an assist from the ropes moments after Flair tried the same trick), then cut a tearful promo backstage.
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Vince McMahon’s return for egg mystery, Dana’s first title, Big E vs. Theory, live callers, emails (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” podcast to review the season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Vince McMahon’s return to WWE TV and whether it was worth it for that payoff to the egg mystery, with Rock absent from the angle. Also, Dana Brooke’s career highlight, finally winning a WWE Title. Also, is this the start of Austin Theory as a rising star or was his main event the result of an audible and he was just a placeholder to promote bigger names? Analysis of Becky Lynch’s promo opposite Liv Morgan, should Survivor Series change formats, what’s with the fire extinguisher finish, and much more with live callers and emails.
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Bianca Belair Overcomes 4 vs. 1 Odds to Win Women's Elimination Match for Team Raw

Bianca Belair overcame 4 vs. 1 odds to win the Women's Elimination match for Team Raw at Survivor Series! Although Monday Night Raw had already won the fight for brand supremacy against Friday Night SmackDown at this point in WWE Survivor Series this year, there was still quite a bit of excitement for the Women's Elimination Match. Featuring Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina Vega representing Team Raw, and Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm representing Team SmackDown, the match was an all-out battle for the supremacy between the brans in the women's division and fans had no idea who to expect would get the victory.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

New number one contender for Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship crowned

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Sami Zayn is the new number one contender for Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship. Zayn won a Battle Royal on this week’s episode of Smackdown to earn his opportunity. Jeff Hardy was mistakenly announced as the winner of the match, but Zayn reentered the ring after exiting it through the lower rope earlier in the match and thus not being eliminated. Zayn tossed Hardy over the top rope from behind to win.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage After Becky Lynch Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE.com has released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos is of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returning to gorilla position – with a huge smile on her face – after her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/19 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns-Woods fallout, Banks-Shotzi, Fatal 4 Way, and final Survivor Series hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The show opened with a recap of the Roman Reigns and King Xavier Woods segment from last week. As they cut to the arena the Usos’ music was playing and they were standing in the ring with the throne behind them. Jimmy took the mic first. He said Reigns will be out in a minute, but they have a surprise for him. Jimmy said they showed up on Raw and sent a message to Big E. Jey then took the mic and said they have something for RK-Bro on Sunday. Jey said they hear voices too, and they say “we the ones”. The Usos then introduced Reigns. Reigns’ music hit and he made his entrance flanked by Paul Heyman. McAfee called Reigns the backbone of the number one show in sports entertainment, bar none. Cole recapped Reigns’ number of days as champion. Heyman handed Reigns the title and he held it high overhead as pyro went off. They showed a graphic for Big E and Reigns at Survivor Series. Cole and McAfee hyped the match. They did the same for the RK-Bro and Usos match. The Bloodline posed mid-ring with their championships as pyro went off again. Reigns stared at the crown and throne in mid-ring.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/12 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs Xavier, Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy, more Survivor Series developments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: I didn’t cover Smackdown live last week since I attended AEW Rampage in person in Minneapolis. This is my delayed report on the entire show. [HOUR ONE]. -Opening theme aired. Post-Draft order is: Reigns, Sasha, Charlotte, Corbin, Shayna Baszler,...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/19 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on the final Survivor Series hype, Reigns-Xavier exchange, Sasha vs. Shotzi, Cesaro vs. Jinder vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -A video recap aired of last week’s main event between Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods. -The Usos stood in the ring and proudly introduced Reigns. The ring had a throne and crown on a pedestal. Paul Heyman and Reigns walked out to the ring. Heyman began gushing about how this was a week in the making and nobody deserves to be honored as King of WWE more than him, especially Brock Lesnar. Eventually Reigns held out his hand for the mic as Heyman was in mid-sentence, gushing on and on. Heyman stopped and handed the mic to Reigns. Reigns looked upset and asked, “Who’s idea was this?” Heyman tried to read Reigns before assessing how he should answer. The Usos pointed at Heyman. Reigns said, “This must be a joke, right? You don’t really think I care about this stuff, do you? You don’t think I really need this stuff to be acknowledged, do you?” He asked Hartford to acknowledge him. He got some cheers and boos.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Survivor Series': Roman Reigns, Big E collide

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E faced off in the main event of Survivor Series, WWE's annual event where SmackDown battles Raw. The bout on Sunday started out at a slower pace. Reigns and Big fought outside the ring throughout the match with The Head of the Table trash talking to fans at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and More Talk Survivor Series, The Rock, & George Clooney Battle on Late Night

WWE's Survivor Series hits this Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York, and to get the word out some of your favorite superstars took the Late Night stage at both NBC's The Tonight Show and CBS' The Late Show. Universal Champion Roman Reigns stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show while Bianca Belair, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Big E, and The Street Profits played Just One Question with The Late Show's staff members, and both appearances delivered several entertaining moments, not the least of which was Rollins' choice of wardrobe, and you can watch the full video below.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/21 – WWE Survivor Series PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full analysis of Reigns vs. Big E, Charlotte vs. Becky, RK-Bro vs. Usos, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Battle Royal (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the WWE Survivor Series PPV including Roman Reigns vs. Big E, Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch, RK-Bro vs. The Usos, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Battle Royal, and Damien Priest vs. Shisuke Nakamura.
WWE

