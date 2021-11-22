ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Inactives vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles Chargers will make seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, full back Gabe Nabers, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III, defensive back Mark Webb Jr., safety. Alohi Gilman and defensive lineman Linval Joseph will not play in Week 11.

Joseph (shoulder), Gilman (quad) and Webb (knee) were all listed as doubtful coming into the weekend. None of them practiced throughout the week.

The Chargers will have running back Justin Jackson active after being questionable with a quad injury.

Check the Steelers inactives here.

