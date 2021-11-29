Fellowship of the American Indian Church hold Christmas gift giveaway Dec. 19

The Fellowship of the American Indian Church in Chickasha will distribute free Christmas gifts to children at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19. Fellowship of the American Indian Church

UPDATE 2: The Fellowship of the American Indian Church gift giving event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19. There was a change to Saturday, Dec. 18, but the date has been changed back to Dec. 19.

For more than 20 years, the Fellowship of the American Indian Church has provided free Christmas gifts to local children.

Pastor Joe Lucero and church members will distribute the the gifts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The gifts are available to infants, children and teenagers free of charge, Tewanna Edwards, with the Fellowship of the American Indian Church, said.

Edwards said the event has been made possible through Buck Brown from Leatherwood Baptist, of Anniston Alabama. Brown was called to help the church 21 years ago and has faithfully returned every year. Leatherwood Baptist has also assisted the church with vacation bible school and repairs to the Fellowship of the American Indian Church.

The church is located at 1217 W. Frisco in Chickasha.

For additional information, call 405-915-9203.