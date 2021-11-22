ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers Assistant Shaun Sarrett Won't Coach vs. Former Team Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 8 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett won't coach against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday night.

Sarrett was ruled out with a non-COVID illness roughly an hour and a half before kickoff.

Sarrett joined the Chargers in 2021 after spending eight years with the Steelers, 2012-2017 as an offensive assistant, 2018 as the assistant offensive line coach and 2019-2020 as the offensive line coach.

The Chargers will still have running game coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Smith available.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Los Angeles Chargers#The Pittsburgh Steelers
AllSteelers

Report: Joey Bosa Not Vaccinated But Could Still Play vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could still face defensive end Joey Bosa this Sunday when they place the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's how. The Chargers placed Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Reportedly, Tillery is vaccinated, but Bosa is not. However, both can still return before the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers Could be Without Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chargers As Well

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not know if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be available for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers until later in the week. Roethlisberger is dealing with symptoms of COVID-19, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, meaning he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms for 48 hours before returning to the team.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers TE Eric Ebron Questionable to Return vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is questionable to return against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. Ebron suffered the injury on a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He headed into the blue medical tent after running off to the sideline and was announced as questionable for the remainder of the game.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers vs. Steelers Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will turn on the lights on Sunday Night when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium at 5:20 p.m. pacific. The game will be on NBC with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Michele Tafoya (sideline) on the call. The Chargers are...
NFL
Yardbarker

Long List of Steelers Might Not Play vs. Chargers This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting hit hard by injuries and COVID-19 as they begin preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Steelers have two positive COVID-19 tests in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Both are reportedly vaccinated and will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour window and show no symptoms to return.
NFL
AllSteelers

Chargers Inactives vs. Steelers

The Los Angeles Chargers will make seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, full back Gabe Nabers, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III, defensive back Mark Webb Jr., safety. Alohi Gilman and defensive lineman Linval Joseph will not play in Week 11. Joseph (shoulder),...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rule Out Four Players vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out four players ahead of their Week 11 game with the Los Angeles Chargers. Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), linebacker T.J. Watt (knee/hip) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all officially out against the Chargers. Dotson, Haden and Watt did...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Chargers: 3 early causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the west coast this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and hope to put what happened last week behind them. The Steelers played the winless Detroit Lions to a tie in Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. Will Pittsburgh get back on track this week? Maybe but here’s what we are worried about.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Make Three Roster Moves Ahead of Chargers Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated three players from their practice squad and activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game with the Los Angeles Chargers. Roethlisberger returns are testing positive last Saturday. He is expected to fly out to LA by himself and will...
NFL
Steelers Depot

No Worries From Steeler Receivers On Roethlisberger’s Return Vs. Chargers

Mixed in among the myriad of takeaways and exciting moments from Sunday night’s contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, won 41-37 by L.A., was the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to the Steeler offense, and how Roethlisberger looked coming back to the field. After self-reporting symptoms and...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Injuries, covid leave Steelers thin on defense in game vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Without cornerback Joe Haden, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers fielded a patchwork defense Sunday night at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. Haden missed his second game of the year because of a foot injury. Fitzpatrick is on the...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have four missing defenders return from injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all expected to make a return to practice as the Steelers prepare for the Bengals, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
591
Followers
998
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy