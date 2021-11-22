ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: Kenneth Branagh’s Drama ‘Belfast’ Tells an Important History Lesson

By Megan Bianco
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
Like a lot of people, when I saw the first trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s latest historical drama, Belfast, it reminded me of Roma (2018) but in a different setting.

Fortunately, outside of the time period, black-and-white cinematography, and a powerful riot sequence, there actually isn’t much in common with the two films.

Branagh’s new movie has been making the rounds on the festival circuit and critics circles to positive reactions, and now general audiences can see it this month.

Loosely based on the filmmaker’s own childhood in Belfast, and featuring songs mostly of fellow Northern Irishman Van Morrison, we are taken back to a moment in history that justly deserves some exposure.

In late 1969, tensions are high in the modest family communities of Belfast. It has reached the point where the neighborhood residents have to hide and lock up when Catholic and Protestant gangs take to the streets to riot and attack.

One of these neighborhood corners is where 8-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill), older brother Will (Lewis McAskie) and their, parents known simply as “Ma” (Caitríona Balfe) and “Pa” (Jamie Dornan), reside.

Pa is away a lot on weekdays for work, and thinks it might be time to move everyone away from the violence. Ma is reluctant as she’s lived in the same area her whole life, while Buddy also disagrees with leaving his school friends and local relatives.

Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds co-star as Buddy’s grandparents and Colin Morgan appears as an antagonistic peer of Pa’s.

I’ve seen a few critics complain that the aesthetics of Branagh’s use of black-and-white plus shades of color at times is uninspired. I really didn’t mind the visuals though, as I think they fit how simple and quaint the issues are.

Branagh makes a decent attempt to not take sides or come across biased toward one of the two Christian groups. He portrays both sets of gangs as violent and prejudiced against each other.

Interestingly, he chooses to have both parents estranged from any religious or cultural identity, leaving Dench’s Granny as the big believer in the family.

Hill’s lead debut is filled with many wide-eyed reactions of shock or awe and not much else. But fortunately, he also manages not to be the so-common obnoxious kid on screen.

For Americans who weren’t alive when the “The Troubles” began in Northern Ireland, Belfast is a fresh and interesting take on a scary moment in time. It also doubles as a whimsical family-friendly drama.

Echo online

Review: Belfast is an underrated & must-see film

Belfast will wow the audience with an emotional story and excellent filmmaking. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder right? When you see something that you perceive to be beautiful it will take your breath away. Art is one of those beautiful things. Think about a piece of art you either saw at a museum or nowadays online. You remembered that art and that masterpiece stuck with you for days, maybe longer than that. Beautiful filmmaking and storytelling can do the same. When we see a beautiful film, we will talk about it and tell our friends to go and see it. Filmmaking is a beautiful art form and sometimes we as an audience need to sit back and enjoy the art that is shown to us through the acting and the director's vision.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Editor Reveals How Her Irish Upbringing Played a Part in Cutting Kenneth Branagh’s Coming-of-Age Film

Focus Features’ Belfast, the story of a Protestant family set against the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1969, was a personal one for director Kenneth Branagh as well as for Irish film editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, who co-wrote and co-directed 2014’s The Invisible Man about her own father’s experiences during that time. “That Ken retraces the footsteps of his past 50 years later chimed with me,” she says, “because I made a documentary with my father, who also retraced the footsteps of his past [as] a Catholic working-class boy. Because of huge civil injustices, thousands of Catholics were jailed.” Belfast‘s subjective...
MOVIES
hawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews BELFAST

Hawaii Recording Artist Bruddah Waltah Aipolani was released from the hospital Wednesday. He says he is fighting aggressive liver cancer. Entertainment Report: Jason Momoa & Damien's Jacob Batalon. Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM HST. Jason Momoa may be shooting part of Aquaman 2 in Hawaii. And Billy shares...
CELEBRITIES
kunr.org

'Belfast': Robin's movie review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird takes a look at a poignant film that explores a troubled time. Like many directors before him, Kenneth Branagh mines his childhood to make a sweet film out of a difficult era. Branagh follows a path traveled by Franco Zeffirelli in Tea With Mussolini or John Boorman for Hope and Glory as a young boy navigates the troubled waters of battling sides. For his movie Belfast, Branagh features “The Troubles” of 1969, a time of civil unrest between Irish Catholics and protestants that included riots, bombings, and the attitude “if you’re not for me, then you’re against me.”
MOVIES
Times News

At The Movies: ‘Belfast’ cowboy

“Belfast” is a slice-life-life story about a young boy in the midst of “The Troubles,” in the movie taking place from late 1969 through early 1970, in Northern Ireland. The young boy is Kenneth Branagh, who wrote the screenplay and directs the film based on his pre-teen years when Protestants...
MOVIES
Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

