When it comes to rum, differences in quality go a very long way. In fact, we can think of no other spirit category where there are only a handful of delicious sippers and then an outright smorgasbord of impalatable swill. That makes it all too easy to steer in the wrong direction when buying a gift for the rum lover in your life during this holiday season. Only absolute satisfaction will suffice and we have just the thing for you. Meet Flor de Caña 12-Year-Old Rum, which is every bit as delicious as it looks.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO