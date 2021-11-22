Oklahoma-Iowa State QuoteBook

After Oklahoma held on to beat Iowa State on Senior Day on Saturday, Oklahoma coaches and players discussed the game:

“Ran the ball pretty decent on the day. I thought there were some really, really positive things there. Throw game was not very sharp there. Close on a lot of accounts, close on a lot of throws. Just didn’t execute very good in the throw game, just kind of top to bottom. Wasn’t near as sharp there obviously as we need to be.”

— Lincoln Riley

“It was an absolute battle. And it has been every time we played those guys.”

— Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

“Obviously, the third down offense I think is the other thing that stands out. One of the biggest differences in our opportunity to separate and play more consistent and stay on the field for more than 53 plays. You’ve got to do better than go 1-of-10 on third downs.”

— Riley

“The past two weeks we haven't been rushing the ball as well, so we focused on this week in practice was physical and finishing plays. And I feel like we did a good job of that today and it showed.”

— Tyrese Robinson on the improved running game

“I know I say this at the end of each year we’ve had the opportunity to do it. But to be able to go through our home slate undefeated, we take a lot of pride in playing here. We think we play in one of the great stadiums and great venues in the country, and it’s very important for us to protect that. So to be able to get through our home schedule here this year and win ‘em all is a very very important thing for us and something we’re proud of.”

— Riley

“They're just so difficult. They play their scheme so well that if you don't run it some, you're going to be sitting there throwing against drop-eight coverages all day and it requires a lot of precision and today was a day where we were not as precise at times as we needed to be in the throw game.”

— Riley

“I was glad it wasn’t me. That was a shot. No, it was. Those are some of the momentum plays that just get you going. Crowd was going crazy at that point. It was a big-time play and it was just pursuit to the football and an elite, physical finish.”

— Riley on Perrion Winfrey’s big hit on Brock Purdy

“I was right in front of it. Just seeing it live, that was probably one of the most disgusting I've ever seen in my life. It was crazy that they let them stay back in after the play for both (Purdy and Winfrey). I didn't think Purdy was going to get back up after that either. That was a great play by Perrion, just straining and just finishing violent.”

— Nik Bonitto on Winfrey’s hit

“After that, you could kinda feel the energy of the defense change. I went up to Perrion after the series and I said, 'Perrion, you really set the tone for the game.' Around here, we all know what Perrion is capable of and we've just been waiting, waiting for him to have a play like that.” — Delarrin Turner-Yell on Winfrey’s hit “I was shook. I’m not surprised of it because I know what Perrion is capable of and how explosive he is. On this stage, Senior Night and last game, it was impressive to see because we all know what he’s capable of. He looked like a dog off a leash right there – just free hunting. It was fun to see. If you saw me, I jumped on his back. They probably got a picture of it.”

— Isaiah Thomas on Winfrey’s hit

“I think he's trying to be patient, give guys chances to work in routes. That's a double-edged sword with an athletic guy like that. You want them to be aggressive at times but sometimes you get guys like that and they can get too run-happy and just want to take off and that sometimes is not the answer as well. It was kind of his first time going against a scheme like this. He'll learn from it.”

— Riley on Caleb Williams apparent reluctance to run

“I mean he's a freshman at the end of the day, but he has that leadership mentality. He's a born leader, so he kind of knows when there's times when he can play better.”

— Robinson on Williams pushing through adversity

“The first touchdown or whatever they kind of called it out of bounds there, that was such a wild play. The first thing Brandon (Cruse, the referee) said when he came over to me, 'Coach, you're not going to believe this. I've never seen anything like it.' When he explained it to me, I mean I understood the call.”

— Riley on the controversial catch-fumble replay that led to an ISU touchdown

“It's kind of like the football gods kind of got it all in order there.”

— Riley on Jalen Redmond’s touchdown

“It was a critical, critical play in that game. It's a momentum play, and probably is a pretty good representation — or the lack thereof, in terms of our ability to have momentum plays over the course of the year. It's very difficult to play defense in this day and age without those. … To be in what what is essentially a 14 or what could be a 14-point swing. I struggled to kind of find that play over the course of the season for us that we've created defensively.”

— Grinch on Redmond’s TD

“I did. I was trying to see how far they were behind me. I was trying to make sure nobody come and catch me. I was trying to see how fast I had to try to run. I felt like I was at my top speed, though.”

— Redmond on if he peeked up at himself on the video board

“(Key Lawrence) made a great play on the football, getting his head right on it. And Redmond, that's what happens when you strain to the ball, good things happen. He picked up the ball and Big Fella started running. I'm happy for him.”

— Nik Bonitto on Redmond’s TD

“Oh man, it was exciting. I had one against Tulane and ended up tripping and falling on that one, so I had to get this one back. It was good, it was exciting. It was something to remember, especially on this night. Last home game.”

— Redmond

“We all watch film and we emphasized that the quarterback loves to pump fake, don’t fall for it, run through it – and Keshawn Lawrence epitomized that on that play. Jalen Redmond strained to the ball, hustling and he was rewarded for it. Big-man touchdown is what every big man dreams for. That’s my boy right there. I’m going to talk to him about it later, of course. On the sideline, he was barely talking because he was tired. He was asking for an oxygen tank – nah, I’m kidding – but we love and it was impressive to see. It’s every big man’s dream and no one deserves it more than him after everything that he’s been through.”

— Thomas on Redmond’s TD

“I ain't gonna lie, I was going to pick it up regardless of if it would have popped low. But it was right there in my hands. I was just ready, like ‘I’ve got to score this one.’ “

— Redmond on the perfect bounce of Purdy’s fumble

“Hahaha! Oh man, he could take my spot. He was nice with it. That scoop-and-score, them high knees, ball security. I loved it, loved it. He took off. He even got some speed on him too. That thing was amazing. I was so happy for him. His first touchdown? That was amazing. I’m so happy for him.”

— Kennedy Brooks on Redmond’s TD

“It was. It was. When I saw the ball bounce, I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is the one. This is the perfect bounce.’ I knew I had to get that one back. I was feeling bad. They were on me about missing that one. They said 'You should have had that one,' so they were on me.”

— Redmond on if his fumble return against Tulane came into his mind

“I still think we’re at a good spot overall. I still believe 100% that we control our own destiny. We just do our job. Don’t let other teams affect what we do. Let’s impact the game and effect what they do and more so get them off schedule like we did today.”

— Thomas

“He’s one of those guys that it doesn't look like he has a willingness to get blocked.”

— Grinch on Redmond

“You just kind of believe that he's gonna make a play. And then there's not a call that's going to get it done for him. I think about (Ronnie) Perkins in the past, where you — you believe because he believes that he's going to have an impact and make a play.”

— Grinch on Redmond

“Honestly, I didn’t know about that until you just told me. I mean it’s a great accomplishment being part of those top players that have come through OU at running back. To do that, it’s pretty amazing. But I give all the credit to the offensive line that I have and the coaches for giving me an opportunity.”

— Brooks on becoming the 11th player in school history with 3,000 rushing yards

“Football can be a complicated game but it can also be a simple game. When they sit there and drop eight and you've got five guys out there, that's going to happen some. … We had opportunities in the throw game, we didn’t make as many of them as we needed to. You gotta be just a little bit sharper against ’em and you gotta pull the trigger.”

— Riley on Caleb Williams’ 8-of-18 passing day

“If you see him on the sidelines, he’s there just having fun. In my opinion, just let him be. He’s a baller. He’s a playmaker, at the end of the day, with his feet and his arm. He can make big plays with both. I just let him be. He’s over there having fun and having a good time, so why change it?”

— Brooks on Williams

“You look at the call sheet, and at some point in the drive, you don't like anything. But no, guys found a way to make play there at the end.”

— Grinch on how tough it is to stop Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

“Charlie Kolar is a tremendous player. One of the best tight ends that I've had to face while playing the game of football, but you know, in those situations, you go to your playmakers and that's exactly what Iowa State was doing at the time.”

— Turner-Yell

“We just win. I don’t know exactly how to answer that. Disappointing? We’ve had disappointing moments in this year, sure. We’re 10-1. Go pass that along to anybody else and see what they think about that.”

— Riley on how the Sooners win so many close games

“If we blow a team out, by all means, let’s blow a team out. If not, we’re prepared for the situation. We have the guys and the mentality to attack and affect the game. I’d rather take an ugly win than a pretty loss.”

— Thomas