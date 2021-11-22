Most controversial Grammy wins — and how they’ve aged

LAS VEGAS — Defiance native Alan Busteed and his group Tinto Tango were the winners of Best Tango Album of the year for 2021 during the Latin Grammy Awards here on Nov. 18. A 1974 graduate of Defiance High School, Busteed is the solo violinist in the quintet which includes three Argentinians and two Americans. Band members are: Dino Durand, guitar; Mariano Dugatkin, bandoneon; Matias Piegari, piano; and Stewart Rosen, string bass. The bandoneon, the quintessential tango instrument, is a relative of the accordion.
