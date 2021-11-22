ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Photos of 10 victims killed at Astroworld Festival placed at NRG Park memorial

By Keith Browning
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

The family of one of the 10 people killed at the Astroworld tragedy has placed photos of each of the victims at the memorial site at NRG Park.

Madison Dubiski's family told ABC13 they had photos of the other nine victims printed and posted at the memorial site because they are thinking of the other families during this difficult time.

They want the other families to know that they're all in this together.

A day after the tragedy, Dubiski's family placed a large photo of her at the memorial and now the other nine photos match that original.

Here are the names & ages of the Astroworld victims:

  • John Hilgert, 14
  • Brianna Rodriguez, 16
  • Franco Patiño, 21
  • Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 21
  • Rodolfo "Rudy" Peña, 23
  • Madison Dubiski, 23
  • Danish Baig, 27
  • Axel Acosta, 21
  • Bharti Shahani, 22
  • Ezra Blount, 9

SEE ALSO:

Astroworld Festival tragedy death toll rises to 10: 'This was a blood bath'

Astroworld: Concert from Hell

Why did the show go on? Astroworld timeline looks at when officials knew something was wrong

177 lawsuits filed two weeks after deadly Astroworld tragedy

Comments / 10

Related
Complex

7 of the 10 Astroworld Fest Attendees Who Died Were Reportedly in Same Overcrowded Area

It is believed that at least seven of the 10 people who died at or following Astroworld Festival this month were in the same small, enclosed area of the crowd. The Washington Post reports that its investigation, which utilized videos of the disaster and interviews with witnesses, deduced that the crowd surge hit one area of the crowd the worst. Most of the attendees of the festival who perished were situated in the south quadrant, where they were enclosed on three sides by metal barriers. Witnesses said they saw people collapse during the crush due to the pressure, and according to analysis by crowd experts at Carnegie Mellon University there was only 1.85 square feet of space for each person.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS DFW

Hundreds Flock To Dallas Church For Funeral Of Youngest Astroworld Victim, 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral services for the youngest victim of the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston were held on November 23 in North Texas. The homegoing for 9-year-old for Ezra Blount began at 11:00 a.m. at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. (credit: IBOC Media) Ezra and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father said his son was a big Travis Scott fan. Treston said he held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other. Treston...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie ISD Uses Pink Bows To Honor Memory Of Madison Dubiski Who Was Killed In Astroworld Concert Crowd Surge

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Grand Prairie ISD staff and students put up pink bows Friday, Nov. 19 at Dubiski Career High School in honor of Madison Dubiski who was killed in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival Travis Scott concert in Houston on Nov. 5. Pink bow for Madison Dubiski (Grand Prairie ISD) Madison, 23 was the granddaughter of John Dubiski, a long-time GPISD educator and namesake of the John A. Dubiski Career High School. Madison’s father, Brian, graduated from Grand Prairie High School in 1987. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dubiski family and their many...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Park#Astroworld#Lawsuits#Abc13brooke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfrxfm.com

10th Victim Of Astroworld Tragedy Announced

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: A memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival is displayed outside of NRG Park on November 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Eight people were killed and dozens injured last Friday in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival. Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott, and authorities continue investigations around the event. Scott, a Houston-native rapper and musician, launched the festival in 2018. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX
KOMO News

Funeral held for Yakima Valley man killed at Astroworld festival in Houston

COWICHE, Wash. -- Friends and family said goodbye Wednesday to the Washington state college student killed at the Astroworld Music Festival two weeks ago in Texas. 21-year-old Axel Acosta was one of 10 young people who died during the concert when a crowd surge happened as thousands of spectators were attending the Friday night event.
WASHINGTON STATE
cw39.com

Visitation and services for Astroworld victims

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Funeral services for two victims of the Astroworld tragedy will be held later today. Bharti Shahani’s was at Winford funeral home at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. Then at 4p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a visitation was held for 14-year-old John Hilbert at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church. His funeral is Wednesday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy