ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mike Pompeo backs call for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 22 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday (local time) backed growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year over human rights issues in China. "The CCP has disappeared reporters writing about Wuhan virus, docs telling the truth about...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pentagon plans stronger US posture toward China, Russia

The US military will re-inforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. The review "directs additional cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential military aggression from China and threats from North Korea," she told reporters.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

China probably got ride of intermediary COVID-19 host: Fauci

Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): China likely got rid of an intermediary host that carried the COVID-19 between bats and humans when officials cleaned out the live animal market, said White House, the chief medical advisor. "It was very likely in a host. What the Chinese did, I don't have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Congressmen, in Taiwan, pledge support in struggle against China

US lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, to show support amidst Chinese threats to take control of the island nation. The American members of the House of Representatives, four Democrats and one Republican, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Michigan Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin reported that when news...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Mike Pompeo
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Violations#Olympics#Beijing#Ani#State#Ccp#Interpol#Oval Office#Nbc News#The White House#The Human Rights Watch#Hrw#Chinese
Reuters

China denounces U.S. 'arm-twisting' in Honduras election

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of "arm-twisting" after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wants Honduras to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan when it votes this weekend. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has...
FOREIGN POLICY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Australia considering Beijing Olympics diplomatic boycott reports

Australia is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, according to reports. The news comes after US President Joe Biden said he was contemplating the step. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that the Australian federal government is being urged by politicians from the ruling...
SPORTS
Reason.com

A "Diplomatic" Boycott of the Beijing Olympics isn't Good Enough

President Biden recently indicated he is considering a "diplomatic" boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing:. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was considering a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the Games.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

Biden Reportedly Plans to Boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics

Neither President Biden nor any other U.S. government official plans to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, per the Washington Post. According to a CNN report, the Biden administration still hasn’t reached a final conclusion. The White House’s potential plan is a response to alleged human rights violations in China...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Canada should look inward to address American protectionism

U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act shows that American protectionism existed before and continues past the Donald Trump administration. Canada must finally learn from this hallmark of American politics and calibrate its trade policy to have a stronger industrial focus. Under the proposed bill, consumers of electric vehicles...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy