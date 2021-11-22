Mike Pompeo backs call for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
8 days ago
Washington [US], November 22 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday (local time) backed growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year over human rights issues in China. "The CCP has disappeared reporters writing about Wuhan virus, docs telling the truth about...
The Peoples Republic of China increases Chinese hypersonic missiles to deter the US and its allies in the Indo-Pacific. As these deterrents go, these weapons could turn the tide in Beijing's favor. But the mainland government said they would not use nukes first and wanted assurance from Washington if they...
BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China does not plan to invite Western politicians who threaten a diplomatic boycott to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese state media said on Monday, after U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said their countries might limit an official presence at the Games.
The US military will re-inforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. The review "directs additional cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential military aggression from China and threats from North Korea," she told reporters.
A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded.
Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'"
The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise.
But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): China likely got rid of an intermediary host that carried the COVID-19 between bats and humans when officials cleaned out the live animal market, said White House, the chief medical advisor. "It was very likely in a host. What the Chinese did, I don't have...
US lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, to show support amidst Chinese threats to take control of the island nation. The American members of the House of Representatives, four Democrats and one Republican, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Michigan Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin reported that when news...
The China-Russia military cooperation deal should only concern America for the fact that it’s making a mockery of the country, Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg told "Sunday Morning Futures." Kellogg: Look, the agreement itself… this is kind of like normal procedure. This is the way it kind of goes forward...
OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation.
The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank.
After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery.
Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
President Joe Biden has imposed travel restrictions into the United States due to coronavirus fears despite previously slamming former President Trump as xenophobic for doing the same thing in 2020. "We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus," Biden tweeted as a presidential candidate last year the...
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of "arm-twisting" after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wants Honduras to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan when it votes this weekend. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has...
Australia is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, according to reports. The news comes after US President Joe Biden said he was contemplating the step. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that the Australian federal government is being urged by politicians from the ruling...
President Biden recently indicated he is considering a "diplomatic" boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing:. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was considering a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the Games.
Neither President Biden nor any other U.S. government official plans to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, per the Washington Post. According to a CNN report, the Biden administration still hasn’t reached a final conclusion. The White House’s potential plan is a response to alleged human rights violations in China...
President Biden on Monday repeatedly mispronounced Omicron as he claimed he was on top of the potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant — before wishing reporters a “Merry Christmas” a month early. “It’s called the Omni-cron,” Biden said, mangling the name during a midday speech in the White House Roosevelt Room.
The Bosnian Serb leader accused of risking war by pursuing the breakup of Bosnia-Herzegovina has dismissed the threat of western sanctions and hinted at an imminent summit with Vladimir Putin, saying: “I was not elected to be a coward”. In an interview with the Guardian, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member...
U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act shows that American protectionism existed before and continues past the Donald Trump administration. Canada must finally learn from this hallmark of American politics and calibrate its trade policy to have a stronger industrial focus. Under the proposed bill, consumers of electric vehicles...
