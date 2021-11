CLEARWATER -- A former Pinellas deputy quit his job and is facing charges over what his ex-boss calls an attack without provocation. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Patrick Knight, a sergeant at the jail, responded to a call the morning of November 19, over a felony suspect who was placed in a holding cell in handcuffs. Terrell Johnson had been booked into jail about 1 a.m. and seven hours later, he was being asked questions about his health as part of the intake process. Gualtieri says Johnson became agitated after telling his interviewer that he was allergic to tomatoes. He was handcuffed from behind and marched into a cell with a metal door. Once inside, he began kicking the door, which made a loud noise.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO